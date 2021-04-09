Learn to forgive others' mistakes

Unless you were born without a larynx, odds are that one or more times in a state of emotions that did not include your common sense, you made a statement you soon regretted. Do not feel alone; you have plenty of company.

There are a number of stories in the Bible of people having committed a similar faux pas. The best known biblical illustration of this is probably that in which Herod promised Salome, after she wowed him with her sensuous dance, and he was plausibly high on wine, that he would give to her up to half his kingdom.

After the shocking reality of such a moment, Herod, just like you and myself, understood the truth of the Arab saying, “There are three things in life that once gone can never be retrieved: an arrow that is spent, an opportunity that is passed and a word that is spoken.” That last item in this adage has proven to be a reputation killer for politicians, preachers, lawyers, celebrities, garbage collectors and brain surgeons. We have all fallen victims to our rash exhortations in moments of emotional overload and lapses of rational thought.