Learn to forgive others' mistakes

Unless you were born without a larynx, odds are that one or more times in a state of emotions that did not include your common sense, you made a statement you soon regretted. Do not feel alone; you have plenty of company.
There are a number of stories in the Bible of people having committed a similar faux pas. The best known biblical illustration of this is probably that in which Herod promised Salome, after she wowed him with her sensuous dance, and he was plausibly high on wine, that he would give to her up to half his kingdom.
After the shocking reality of such a moment, Herod, just like you and myself, understood the truth of the Arab saying, “There are three things in life that once gone can never be retrieved: an arrow that is spent, an opportunity that is passed and a word that is spoken.” That last item in this adage has proven to be a reputation killer for politicians, preachers, lawyers, celebrities, garbage collectors and brain surgeons. We have all fallen victims to our rash exhortations in moments of emotional overload and lapses of rational thought.
On today’s date, March 9, in 1974, Ray Kroc picked up the microphone for the public address system at the Qualcomm Stadium, then the home field for the San Diego Padres baseball team, and made just such an unfortunate verbal blunder. While Kroc is better remembered as the founder of McDonald’s chain of restaurants, he also was the owner of the Padres. On that particular day, the Padres were playing the Houston Astros for the season’s opening game and they were not faring very well. In fact they were losing 9-5. Adding frustration to the situation, every strategy they attempted to reverse their poor showing resulted only in making matters worse.
When he could stand it no more, and certainly without thinking or consulting advice, he went to the microphone and declared: “Ladies and gentlemen, I have some good news and some bad news. The good news is that Dodgers drew 31,000 for their opener and we have drawn 39,000 for ours. The bad news is that this is the most stupid baseball playing I have ever seen.”
Later, Kroc apologized to the players and the fans, but the damage could not be reversed.
We have all been in his shoes at one time or another. While I would like to be able to provide some good advice as how one might avoid making such errors in human judgment or how to deal effectively with such a situation once the mistake has been made, I come up pitifully short.
What I can suggest, however, is how to deal with the same situation when we observe another person falling for the same grievous error. Recognize that we all are human and make poor judgments from time to time. The psalmist reminds us all that, “surely I was sinful at birth, sinful from the time my mother conceived me.” And most us remember that Jesus taught, “If you forgive others, your heavenly Father will forgive you.”
I particularly approve of the wording Alexander Pope gave to this same concept in the frequently quoted phrase, “To err is human, to forgive divine.” While this exact wording is not in the Bible as many assume, but from a poem authored by Pope in 1711 titled “An Essay in Criticism, Part II,” the eternal truth contained therein is identical.
Pope was attempting to make the point that not only do we all make mistakes, but our aspiration ought to be that as we observe others making such gaffes, we would imitate God by displaying understanding and forgiveness. He was right.
The Rev. Johnny A. Phillips is a retired minister who lives in Burke County. Email him at phillips_sue@bellsouth.net.
