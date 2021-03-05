Learning the lessons of community

If you’re reading this, you also, most likely, have the power and privilege to insulate yourself, at least to some degree, from others if you so choose. This power is even more profound in the digital world. Thanks to hypertargeted marketing, I choose my individually tailored music, movie and shopping experience. I even get to decide what news I’d like to see and what I’d rather not deal with in my personalized user experience. We are basically one step away from never having to see an article we don’t like or be challenged by a perspective with which we disagree.

As far as I know, there isn’t a single Bible verse commanding us to live in community with others. This isn’t because the idea of community wasn’t important to the biblical authors, but because community life was so pervasive in their culture, they couldn’t imagine another way of living. The idea of living out the Christian life in both the community of faith and in the larger society was assumed by these authors, and you can see it in the way they wrote.

Jesus never said, “Hey, you know, if you choose to interact with your neighbors, you ought to love them as yourself.”

The Apostle Paul didn’t write, “As far as it depends on you, live at peace with one another … that is … I mean, if you decide to interact with anyone at all.”