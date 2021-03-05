Learning the lessons of community

In her book “They Say We Are Infidels,” Mindy Belz recounts a conversation she had with the bishop of Aleppo, Antoine Audo, during the height of the Syrian Civil War several years ago. She asked him if he would continue to stay in Syria despite the nearly constant threat of violence and danger.
“Of course, I will stay,” Audo replied. “These are my people.”
Unlike the people he serves, Audo is not stuck in Syria. As a well-known scholar and respected senior leader in the Chaldean Catholic Church, he could have gone just about anywhere in the world. Still, he chose to stay with his people, faithfully walking with them through tragedy and danger. But this wasn’t the only reason he decided to stay.
“Then he paused,” Belz recounts. “And he said, ‘The Muslims need us. They need to be living alongside the other.’”
Most of us live in a much different world than Audo. My daily garage-to-work-to-car-to-grocery-store-to-garage can insulate me from the other in ways that many people around the world couldn’t even imagine. Many of us in America live in neighborhoods with people who are, by and large, like us. We go to church with people who see things the way we do. We get to choose friends, contacts and social media acquaintances. Sure, I may have to shop alongside “the other” at the grocery store or sit near them at my kid’s soccer games, but I’m not dependent on my community for basic survival the way people in many parts of the world are.
If you’re reading this, you also, most likely, have the power and privilege to insulate yourself, at least to some degree, from others if you so choose. This power is even more profound in the digital world. Thanks to hypertargeted marketing, I choose my individually tailored music, movie and shopping experience. I even get to decide what news I’d like to see and what I’d rather not deal with in my personalized user experience. We are basically one step away from never having to see an article we don’t like or be challenged by a perspective with which we disagree.
As far as I know, there isn’t a single Bible verse commanding us to live in community with others. This isn’t because the idea of community wasn’t important to the biblical authors, but because community life was so pervasive in their culture, they couldn’t imagine another way of living. The idea of living out the Christian life in both the community of faith and in the larger society was assumed by these authors, and you can see it in the way they wrote.
Jesus never said, “Hey, you know, if you choose to interact with your neighbors, you ought to love them as yourself.”
The Apostle Paul didn’t write, “As far as it depends on you, live at peace with one another … that is … I mean, if you decide to interact with anyone at all.”
It’s understood in these passages that we would interact with others and that, more than likely, we would interact with others who think differently, believe differently and live differently.
The Christian faith was never intended to be just an individualistic life of contemplation keeping us insulated from the people and ideas we share the world with. In fact, I would go as far as to say that someone can’t live the life of a New Testament Christian this way. There are just too many commands I can’t obey unless I am living alongside other people.
How can I love my neighbor as myself if I never interact with them? How can I love my enemies if I immediately hit the unfriend button at the first hint of friction?
How can I feed the hungry or welcome the stranger or bind up the brokenhearted if I never leave the confines of my well-manicured suburban neighborhood?
Yeah. Now I’m speaking directly to myself.
Audo is right — we all need to learn to live alongside the other. It challenges us, forces us to look outside of our bubbles and see God in the people around us. And for those of us who are Christians, it may be even more critical if for no other reason than they may be our only opportunity to follow some of Christ’s teachings. I need to learn what it looks like — in everyday life — to make peace, to bless those and not curse and to love the least of these. I need others in my life to teach me.
Jason Koon is an ordained minister who lives in Morganton with his wife and two teenage daughters. Email him at jason.koon035@gmail.com.