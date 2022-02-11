Learning to handle life's disappointments

My wife Sue is happy that I am not a real sports fan. She is in no danger of ever becoming a “football widow.” Athletic competition is just not my thing, but every once in a while, I run across a tidbit of sports trivia that grabs my attention and will not leave my mind. On today’s date, Feb. 11, in 1905, such an example occurred when a most unusual phenomena befell James Blackstone while bowling. He actually scored 299 ½ points!
Yes, you read that correctly. Two hundred, ninety-nine and one half points.
I did not think such was possible in bowling. I knew that rarely, but potentially, a few exceptionally avid bowlers might bowl a perfect game of 300, but a half of a point!? That requires a bit more explanation. As it turns out (and this was in 1905 in the days before automatic pin setting machines and today’s manufactured pins that are considerably more sturdier), Blackstone was well on his way to scoring a perfect game and probably let the ball go with all his might. Anyway, the bowling ball hit one pin so hard that it literally broke in half. The top half flew aside along with the other pins, but the other half, to everyone’s amazement, simply fell back down to rest on its bottom. Thus the one half a point!
As I simply possess no competitive spirit, I cannot begin to empathize with Blackstone’s emotional state of disappointment. But it must have been an anguish of dashed emotions to have come so close to a perfect game in a sport that he thoroughly loved only to be crushed by so bizarre an outcome.
But, alas, such is the common denominator of life. We all, without exception, are confronted by failed aspirations from time to time — a career that did not materialize, a marriage proposal that was not accepted, a financial investment that went belly-up, a love that is unrequited. We have all been there, usually in the course of life several times. There is another common factor, and it was so accurately and concisely worded by Martin Luther King Jr.: “There can be no deep disappointment without love.”
But how one handles disappointment is the real crux of the matter. MLK further spoke to that orientation of the lost dreams: “We must accept finite disappointment, but never lose infinite hope.”
Usually when one first finds themselves face to face with one of those major letdowns of life, they have a tendency to assign blame — sometimes to others, or themselves or even to God. It helps considerably to get around this “rough spot in life’s road” when one realizes that there is of no value in blaming anyone. This is the nature of the life experience. As Jesus once taught, “The rain falls upon the just and the unjust.”
It is also not unusual to find that some people experiencing the throes of life’s failures lash out to hurt others, even themselves. Revenge never results in good qualities, but can produce an awful lot of bad ones. The one and consistent result of attempted revenge is merely proof of the perpetrator’s immaturity. A better course of action is to seek out others who are hurting and console them. I can promise you, regardless of the difficulties you have faced, there is always someone who is worse off than yourself.
Some 45-50 years ago when the religious cult leader Sun Myung Moon had thousands of “Moonies” obeying his every whim, people questioned his mesmerizing power over them so that hundreds would marry one another at his dictate even when they had never met before their wedding. The one common factor about all these followers was found almost to a person was that none of them had a background in sports. Among many wonderful characteristics, sports teaches children how to lose graciously. Things do not always go as you planned. The umpire sees the play differently than you, or the coach calls for a play that loses the game. Disappointments occur and you learn to deal with it. They did not learn, and never matured sufficiently to cope with life’s major challenges.
In everyone’s life, sooner or later the most unexpected, even impossible is going to take place — just like for James Blackstone. What are the odds against a bowling pin snapping in half and the bottom portion landing upright on the alley’s hardwood? To move on down the road of life with your head held high, your heart free of all malice and your hand reaching out to the less fortunate, is the greatest proof that you are above the frays common to all people.
