Learning to handle life's disappointments

But, alas, such is the common denominator of life. We all, without exception, are confronted by failed aspirations from time to time — a career that did not materialize, a marriage proposal that was not accepted, a financial investment that went belly-up, a love that is unrequited. We have all been there, usually in the course of life several times. There is another common factor, and it was so accurately and concisely worded by Martin Luther King Jr.: “There can be no deep disappointment without love.”

But how one handles disappointment is the real crux of the matter. MLK further spoke to that orientation of the lost dreams: “We must accept finite disappointment, but never lose infinite hope.”

Usually when one first finds themselves face to face with one of those major letdowns of life, they have a tendency to assign blame — sometimes to others, or themselves or even to God. It helps considerably to get around this “rough spot in life’s road” when one realizes that there is of no value in blaming anyone. This is the nature of the life experience. As Jesus once taught, “The rain falls upon the just and the unjust.”