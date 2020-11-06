Learning to live at peace with one another

Only a hermit hidden away from all current media outlets could fail to know the American culture is moving through a tumultuous chapter in our history. It calls to my mind a specific episode in the New Testament. Though not well known by most people, even those attending worship services and Bible studies regularly, the issue at the center of this encounter was of strategic importance in the formative years of Christianity and is yet a subject of vigorous theological debate between specific denominations. Although this story is rarely addressed from our pulpits, in truth, it is quite pertinent to our age. For those interested, it is mentioned in the second chapter of Paul’s epistle to the Galatians and is usually referred to as the Incident in Antioch.
This event came to my mind when I realized that today, Nov. 6, is the anniversary of the burial of Yitzhak Rabin, one of those unique people who excelled at virtually every undertaking in his life and there were many. As a soldier, he commanded the Israeli army, then served twice as the nation’s prime minister, fashioned the Oslo Accords, and also was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. But two days before this date, he was assassinated by an ultra-conservative Israeli militant, who disagreed with him and chose violent discord rather than cooperation and understanding with people.
In the biblical story alluded to above, two church leaders, James and Paul, were arguing as to the manner the role of Old Testament laws (specifically dietary) played in the life of New Testament Christianity. James, as the leader of the church in Jerusalem, adhered to a strict Jewish assumption on the subject. Paul, Christian missionary to the Gentile world, did not believe these rules had any application to the faith.
Caught in the middle of this foment was Simon Peter, who was trying to establish peace with the adversaries. Peter’s albeit clumsy attempt to bring about affable relationships reminds me of Rabin’s efforts to find a peaceful solution to the Arab-Israeli conflict as well as those of Anwar Sadat, the Egyptian statesman.
As we hardly hear of Peter after this incident, we know that his reputation within the Christian movement suffered when his efforts did not succeed. We also know that Rabin endured martyrdom for his attempts to bring about peaceful coexistence.
(I am also reminded of an old cowboy movie from my childhood but cannot recall its title. Two gunslingers were about to draw down on one another in the dusty main street of some Texas town when the female star ran out to separate the two duelers just as they are clearing their holsters. You can guess how it ended. She lay dead in the middle of the street, while both of them rode away on horseback.)
The morale of all this is that when Jesus taught, “Blessed are the peacemakers,” he knew full well that peace is not achieved easily or cheaply. Bringing about harmony among those squared off at one another angry, hurt and feeling victimized is an exasperating undertaking. We are presently confronting an era in which there are many, many people on all sides of any issue who are feeling as just described. Pretending the problem will go away, solves nothing.
When we meditate on his words admonishing us to love one another and live in peace with others, we should also bear in mind that such appeals were also accompanied with, “I send you out as sheep in the midst of wolves. Be as wise as serpents and as harmless as doves.”
