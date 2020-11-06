Learning to live at peace with one another

Only a hermit hidden away from all current media outlets could fail to know the American culture is moving through a tumultuous chapter in our history. It calls to my mind a specific episode in the New Testament. Though not well known by most people, even those attending worship services and Bible studies regularly, the issue at the center of this encounter was of strategic importance in the formative years of Christianity and is yet a subject of vigorous theological debate between specific denominations. Although this story is rarely addressed from our pulpits, in truth, it is quite pertinent to our age. For those interested, it is mentioned in the second chapter of Paul’s epistle to the Galatians and is usually referred to as the Incident in Antioch.

This event came to my mind when I realized that today, Nov. 6, is the anniversary of the burial of Yitzhak Rabin, one of those unique people who excelled at virtually every undertaking in his life and there were many. As a soldier, he commanded the Israeli army, then served twice as the nation’s prime minister, fashioned the Oslo Accords, and also was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. But two days before this date, he was assassinated by an ultra-conservative Israeli militant, who disagreed with him and chose violent discord rather than cooperation and understanding with people.