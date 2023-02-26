I read some news online a few days ago that totally upset the happy optimist makeup of this over 70-year-old gal and reinforced her belief that she would rather remain a Baby Boomer than a Generation Alpha, the newest group of humans lumped by generations.

Thanks to an article in fastcompany.com by novelist and author Michael Grothaus, “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey,” the low-budget horror film that opened in America on Feb. 17 has grossed more than $2.5 million globally.

Huh? Did I read that right? Blood … and honey?

Yes, there is a new horror flick with the main character of the beloved bear, and it became a financial hit because it reportedly cost less than $100,000 to make. So, all you CPAs out there struggling with taxes, take a break and agree that the movie already is a hit because it grossed 25 times its production budget and brought a massive return for its backers. Most Hollywood blockbusters only make between two to four times their production budgets.

In the real-life horror-filled world we live in today, taking a beloved, cuddly character created by author A.A. Milne and illustrator E.H. Shepard, and made iconic by Disney, and turning him into a monstrous, grizzly murderer for money is sacrilege.

The poisonous plot? I had to rely on reviews from movie critics because I already know that this flick will never be on my theatre or streaming list. Christopher Robin still exists, Winnie the Pooh’s crew still inhabits the 100 Acre Wood, but everything changes when Christopher leaves for college — a smart move on scriptwriting which plays on Christopher’s maturation as abandonment and gives Pooh a vengeful motive for his Jason Voorhees-style murder spree.

In some twisted way, perhaps the plot is OK and may spark initial intrigue but, according to critics, that fades quickly: “Silly-looking human hands clenched like paws to a good old-fashioned woodchipper to inflict punishment on five girls staying at a vacation home near their treehouse-junkyard habitat, the body count mounts.”

Without seeing any clip, I already know that the five girls will be scantily clad and there will be a romantic romp either before or after Pooh makes his debut.

No, this is not my cup of tea, folks. I get more goosebumps watching the black and white 1931 “Dracula” movie with the grandmaster of vampires Bela Lugosi getting out of his coffin.

Why on earth did Disney, which held the exclusive rights to Winnie the Pooh since the 1960s, allow their Pooh Bear to be portrayed this way? Well, according to the article, the studio had no choice. The 1926 storybook, titled “Winnie-the-Pooh,” which introduced the characters, passed into the public domain at the start of 2022, voiding its copyright, and thus Disney’s media exclusivity over the character.

How long a copyright lasts, and thus keeps an IP out of the public domain, differs by country. But in the U.S., it’s 95 years for most IPs created before 1978, and Pooh had run out that clock, meaning that now anyone can make content featuring the lovable bear. In the next dozen years or so, a slew of other iconic characters will be following Winnie the Pooh into public domain, wresting control from the likes of Disney and Warner Bros., who have made billions from them.

Over the next dozen years or so, many other well-known characters will see their copyright expire, too, including: Mickey Mouse (2024), Pluto (2025), Donald Duck (2029), Superman (2033), James Bond (2034), Batman (2034) and a bunch of Marvel characters who have earned billions for entertainment giants in the past decade.

However, the optimist in me was pleased to read that just because a character like Superman enters the public domain in 2033 doesn’t mean that anyone will be able to use the character however they wish. U.S. copyright law is complex, and public domain comes with caveats. As copyright.gov notes, “A general rule, for works created after Jan. 1, 1978, copyright protection lasts for the life of the author plus an additional 70 years.” Most corporate works created before 1978 enter the public domain 95 years after their date of first publication. Because the characters listed above were first published in the 1920s and 1930s, many will enter the public domain in the coming decade.

However, thank goodness there are limits to what someone can do with public domain characters. For one thing, the character can only be used as it existed 95 years earlier. The article uses Superman for example. He first appeared in DC’s Action Comics No. 1 in 1938 and enters the public domain in 2033. So, for those money hungry producers, if they were to make their own Superman horror movie in 2033, Superman wouldn’t be allowed to fly. Why? Because the Superman of Action Comics in 1938 didn’t possess the power of flight — he could merely “leap tall buildings in a single bound.” And if Superman flies in a horror remake, Warner Bros. would have a valid case against the producers, since DC Comics gifted Superman flight power later in the character’s mythology and they would still own the copyright over that version of Superman, since 95 years hasn’t passed since Superman was granted flight.

In addition, the iconic “S” chest emblem on Superman’s 1938 costume looked different than in later years. The new version of Superman’s costume would need to look nearly identical to his costume in Action Comics No. 1 and not as he looks in comic books today or in Warner Bros. movies.

Mickey Mouse is another example. The beloved rodent enters the public domain in 2024 — yet not all iterations of the character will be fair game, according to The New York Times. The Mickey Mouse we know today is iconic due to his big smile, big eyes and white gloves. But the Mickey Mouse from 1929, whose copyright expires in 2024, had smaller eyes and didn’t wear white gloves. The white-gloved version of Mickey will still fall under Disney’s copyright.

As more of these iconic characters enter public domain, lawyers from entertainment giants will be scrutinizing any third-party media featuring them and taking action against creators when they can. But I have no doubt that people will certainly try.

The Hollywood Reporter reported that other upcoming films in the franchise include “Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare” and “Bambi: The Reckoning” (both Bambi and Peter Pan are already in the public domain). For the latter film, director Scott Jeffrey reveals that the character of Bambi will feature the loveable baby deer as “a vicious killing machine that lurks in the wilderness.” Just as Walt Disney never intended.

I asked my husband, the eternal pessimist, what he thought about a movie about a killer Bambi and he said he liked the idea. Why? It would be satisfying to finally watch the deer seek revenge on the hunter that killed his mother.