More than two centuries have passed since the Scottish poet Robert Burns penned his famous lines in “To a Mouse”: “The best laid schemes o’ Mice an’ Men, Gang aft agley, An’ lea’e us nought but grief an’ pain, for promis’d joy! (The best-laid plans of mice and men go oft awry, and leave us only grief and pain for promised joy!).” The poem’s line needs little explanation as life teaches us through daily experience that regardless how one may strive to plan for the future, the future’s only certain trait is its uncertainty. Or as Burns once clarified in his own poem, “There is no such uncertainty as a sure thing.”

This fact of life reminds me of the Yalta Conference which ended on today’s date, Feb. 10 in 1945. For those who are not history buffs, the Yalta Conference was a meeting of the heads of state of the Allied nations whose united military efforts were quickly bringing an end to World War II. Seeing the “light at the end of the tunnel,” Churchill, Stalin and Roosevelt met to formulate a cohesive plan that would return the world to sanity after the devastating chaos of the Nazis’ terror. Their agreements included such points as free election in Poland, the divisions of Germany into zones supervised by the Allies including France, war reparations, rebuilding Europe, concentrating on the continued war in the Pacific and democracy being the desired political structure for the European nations.

Great ideas! Great ideals! Regrettably, it all fell apart. Roosevelt unexpectedly died within two months, and Stalin had no intentions of keeping his promises. The best laid plans of mice and men do oft go awry, and they did so on an international scale. Seventy-five plus years later, we are yet struggling with this quagmire.

In a nutshell, life is filled with the unexpected. However, if you are anticipating this writing to be one of those superlative, pie-in-the-sky, trust-in-the-Lord-with-all-your-heart devotional thoughts, it is not. Neither do I intend to convey any ideas of hopelessness for the future.

Rather let us look to the insight Jesus shared in the Sermon on the Mount when he spoke, “Take no thought of tomorrow; for the morrow shall take thought of the things itself.” We have a similar saying in American lingo that goes something like, “Don’t borrow troubles from your tomorrow.”

While I am not particularly a southern gospel music fan, back in 1974, Marilyn Sellars recorded a song which quite accurately reflected much of what I believe Christ was trying to teach. The song was “One Day at a Time, Sweet Jesus.” It is basically a prayer asking God for the strength to accomplish the necessary tasks of each day while confronting the realization that whatever occurred previously is in the past and whatever may arise in the future has yet come to fruition. In other words, “God, help me not to be anxious about the matters over which I have no control.” That is a great prayer.

As a minister having spent countless hours in pastoral counseling sessions, I can attest to the physical, emotional and spiritual destruction caused worry. What will happen if my health fails? If my job is eliminated? If I do not pass the examination? Or a thousand other black shadows of doubt in one’s mind. Such vexations inevitably will ruin relationships, decrease our productivity and hamper any hope of happiness. But most importantly, it reduces our ability to trust in God’s care.

In truth, planning for the future is time well spent — but not worrying about it.

The assuring words God spoke to Joshua resonate just as effectually today for us: “Do not be afraid or discouraged, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go.”