Legal weed and the illegal market

All this may be taken to prove that legalization was not the solution it was advertised to be. But what it really proves is that undoing the effects of an ill-advised and long-entrenched policy is not an overnight project. The unwanted effects of the war on marijuana, like the effects of most wars, take years to subside.

If you’ve been buying weed from a reliable supplier for years, you may feel some loyalty to someone who’s risked jail for you — and you may be perfectly satisfied with the product you’ve been getting. Many veteran consumers feel no urgent need to put their friendly neighborhood dealer out of work.

Pot users often have another incentive to avoid state-licensed outlets: cost. One of the attractions of legalization for state governments was the chance to tax cannabis sales to boost revenue. Since permitting recreational marijuana in 2014, Colorado has reaped $1.6 billion in taxes on cannabis. Illinois took in $175 million last year.

But those taxes have a downside: higher prices to get high. Illinois has among the stiffest levies of any state, ranging from 10% to 25%, on top of a 7% wholesale tax. Washington state has a 37% retail sales tax. These charges create a generous space in the market for sellers who laugh at tax laws.