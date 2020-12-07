Lessons from the inbox

In response to a column about California Gov. Gavin’s Newsom’s draconian rules for holiday celebrations, a reader responded with a question.

“What overdramatic nonsense did I just read?” It got worse. She called me “dim” and “childish.” She ended with “keep your uninformed views in your own disastrous state.”

Again, a swipe at Kentucky? I never realized there was so much latent Kentucky hate among the populace.

Prior to the election, several readers responded with dire prophecies. Interestingly, predictions of the “end times” came from both sides of the political aisle. My favorite was from a man who began his email with, “I’ve got news for you pal….” The poor guy was so worked up he wrote some 500 words on the pending disintegration of our economic and political systems.

I respond to every email I receive, even the mean ones. It seems to me that those of us who do this kind of writing have a responsibility to at least attempt to understand why someone who disagrees with me believes what he believes. This is not always easy, of course, especially when the one who disagrees begins his email, “Dear boil on journalism’s rear…” That’s me, if you didn’t put it together.