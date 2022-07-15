Let God make lemonade out of lemons

Anyone familiar with American sports, and certainly fans of the Olympics, will recall the significance of today’s date, July 15, when in 1912, Jim Thorpe, America’s greatest athlete, was stripped of his Stockholm decathlon gold medal. Thorpe had placed in the top four of 10 events with a record of 8,413 points, but it was discovered that he had played pro baseball with the Rocky Mount, North Carolina, Railroaders and thus was deemed ineligible to be considered an amateur.

Much of the material one might discover as they read biographical material concerning Thorpe concentrates on either his disadvantaged childhood growing up as a Native American, his Olympic fame or his later professional athletic life (he played baseball, football and basketball). But there is another lesser known episode in his life that bears retelling and certainly speaks loudly of this man’s focus in life, especially of surmounting disadvantaging trials.

Right before he was to compete in the Stockholm Olympics, Thorpe discovered that someone had stolen his track shoes. Searching about for a solution to his dilemma, he found two shoes discarded in a trash can. They were not the same brand nor the same size, but by wearing an extra pair of socks on one foot, they could be utilized for their purpose. Wearing the mismatched pair of shoes, he won the gold in the now defunct pentathlon (long jump, discus, sprint and wrestling). Then, as mentioned above, he participated in the decathlon, winning in four events.

What does his mindset in overcoming a rather difficult obstruction say in our day when athletes pay thousands of dollars for just the proper fitting footwear and are paid millions of dollars to endorse the same, while the “world’s greatest athlete” made his mark on the world stage wearing a mismatched pair of ill-fitting shoes found in a trash can?

Years ago, my mother was coincidentally studying her Sunday school lesson when I called just to say hello. When I inquired, she related that the lesson that particular Sunday was about Jesus feeding the multitude with the five loaves and two fishes supplied by the little boy’s lunch. I assumed she would be emphasizing the miraculous multiplication of the meager meal to feed the thousands, but when I stated so, she interrupted me to say that she had another point of the story to accentuate.

“Have you ever noticed the number of Bible stories in which God uses scraps and leftovers to accomplish his desired results?” she asked.

She then began to list some: There was the Old Testament story of Elijah being fed with “a handful of flour and a little olive oil” by the widow from Zarephath; the beggar Lazarus who fed off the scraps from the rich man’s table; and the Canaanite woman’s plea for healing from Jesus was filled with words like, “Yet the dogs eat the crumbs that fall from the master’s table,” headed her list of God using food waste. Others followed, but I particularly remembered that even the elements of the first communion were in reality the leftovers of a banquet meal.

Mother went on to say that her ladies’ class had heard this story many, many times before, but that Sunday she wanted to stress a different point that few people see: God can and will use even the scraps of our lives if we merely make them available to him.

The Bible is almost a composition of one individual after another whom the world might consider a sinner, ne’er-do-well, undesirable, waste or failure. From the lost sheep to the prodigal son, the listing includes foreigners, the handicapped, the demon-possessed, etc. In fact, at one time or another, most all of us have felt as though the world might have included us in that category.

But Jesus’ desired philosophy for us is, “When life gives you lemons, let God make lemonade out of it!” or, “I know I’m somebody, ‘cause God don’t make no junk!”