Let it speak for you

Still, the larger tragedy is many Americans, of all ages, colors and backgrounds, only know the story of the national anthem from the protests concerning it. They have no understanding about the siege of Fort McHenry in Baltimore Harbor, the women who sewed two flags for the fort, or who the man was who wrote the poem, and how Congress approved the anthem by 1931. There were freed Blacks and slaves who defended the fort and fought for freedom against the British.

The Anthem speaks for everyone, even if there are people who do not want it to speak for them. It speaks of an imperfect land precisely because we are imperfect people. A better discussion to be having is how can we all work together to make sure the anthem becomes more real to everyone? Being more civil. Getting involved. Working to be more understanding. Listening. Educating?

We live in a great country where, as Dr. King said, there is a "right to protest for right." Poverty is wound on the land which the pandemic has exacerbated. Not providing the opportunity for a proper and respectable education is a wound, too. Still when opportunities are presented, people must make good use of them and not play the victim; exercising the freedoms the flag and the anthem represent. The same attributes a great athlete uses to achieve success are the same anyone can use to better themselves.

It is time we stop worrying about what athletes do on award stands and look more to our own selves. What are we doing to advance the life of the nation and keep this country free?

Brent Tomberlin is a social studies teacher at South Caldwell High School and CCC&TI. He can be reached at coachtomberlin@gmail.com.