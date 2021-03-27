Let’s head off labor shortages

RALEIGH — It may sound preposterous at the moment, with North Carolina’s unemployment rate still significantly above its pre-COVID rate, but I think our leaders should be talking about the state’s coming labor shortage.

No, I don’t necessarily mean that businesses will have a hard time finding young, low-skilled workers to do entry-level jobs. Assuming we don’t make such jobs artificially pricey through big minimum-wage hikes, firms will probably be able to fill them.

But when it comes to jobs requiring more specialized skills and experience — ranging from construction trades and manufacturing to finance and technology — we may well arrive at a near-future in which too many North Carolina employers are chasing too few capable, dependable workers. Indeed, some business folks tell me that near-future has already become their present-day.

As of January, about 59.9% of North Carolinians who are 16 years old or older were either working or actively seeking work. While the labor-force participation rate is up nearly four percentage points since April, it’s still lower than the 61.3% rate we had in February, before the onset of COVID-19. As vaccination rates rise and service industries, in particular, are allowed to return to full capacity, more workers currently on the sidelines will reenter the labor market.