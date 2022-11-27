Letters to Santa - Generations

The Thanksgiving meal is behind us, Black Friday has come and gone, satisfying those eager to shop for a bargain who line up at 6 a.m. with the task of getting Jack or Jill the special toy high on the Christmas list, and stores are now offering gigantic sales with the hope of a successful 2022 holiday sales season to keep them afloat for another year.

But before we dig in and rush to get holiday cards ordered, written, stamped and mailed, decorations perfectly applied to the last bauble on the tree, and settle down at the computer to use Amazon’s “Help” feature to try and figure out what’s the most popular gift for a 4-year-old grandson these days, it might be time to check in and find out what dreams are filling our youngsters’ heads as they sit down and write their letters to Santa Claus with the fervent hope that this year Santa might get it right.

Some of the funniest letters collected over the years from kids to Santa can still bring a smile to one’s face. The innocence of children always provides adults with an enjoyable read, but don’t let kids detect even the faintest smile on your face when they ask you to read it before tucking it into the envelope. They’re serious about their list and often make several copies before it gets posted in final form.

Here’s a few that caught my eye as I hunted for the best of the bunch.

First is a letter from Mike Jr. to Santa: “This is my revised list for Christmas Santa from Mike Jr.: I want a PS4, a hoverboard, golden watch, $29 and three golden chains.”

According to Mike Sr., it was probably a doable list without breaking the bank, but what most surprised him was his son’s request for $29. Not $30, but exactly $29. That may be one of the questions posed to Mike Jr. as Dad watches him count out the 29 bills on Christmas morning.

Ten-year-old Flynn wanted to make Santa feel right at home with his note to him: “Dear Santa, if you want to grab a beer, feel free to get the lot or just one. P.S. the fridge is near the back door.”

Flynn was thrilled to find a pile of presents on Christmas Day and a personal note from Santa that read: “Just one beer was great. Thank you.”

Another writer decided that his note to Santa ought to show that he means business: “You better bring me a pony this year. Or there will be consequences.” I have a feeling this little boy is still waiting for the pony as threatening Santa is not recommended to get on his good side.

This next letter writer seems to have it in for his baby brother: “Dear: Santa Claws (notice the Claws), I don’t think my baby brother should have presents this year. He said you are trash. So, think about not giving him presents. From: A nice boy named Thomas.”

I felt sad for Ross, this next writer, whose plea might be a little tough for Santa (or at least finding the exact match): “Dear Santa, please find my lizard. I miss him so much and I only had him for one day. I gave you and your reindeer some treats. P.S. that’s all I want for Christmas. P.P.S. if you find him can you give him to me because I will put something over his bucket so he or she can’t get out and I’ll clean out his or her bowl every time it gets dirty. So please find my lizard.” Ross also drew several good pictures of his lizard just to help Santa out.

Little Ella was a bit worried with her letter: “Dear Santa, my name is Ella, and I am 9. I have a question to ask you. What happens if you get sick on Christmas Eve? Would you have a backup Santa if that happened? Happy holidays. I only celebrate Christmas. From, Ella. P.S. Santa how old are you, because you’ve been around for generations?”

This writer thought of everything in his letter: “Dear Santa, if you bring me presents that need batteries, please bring me the batteries, too.”

Jackson had a long list for Santa: “Nike stuff, sling shot, joggers, Great Dane, Chocolate Lab, Cowboys jersey, and a new President.” (I guess everything else was more important than a new Prez since that came last.)

This 9-year-old girl was very specific in what she wanted after seeing the movie “Titanic.” “Dear Santa, there is only one thing that I want for Christmas and that is for you to bring Leonardo DiCaprio to my house because I think he is so cute, and I want to meet him. If you can do that, I would be so grateful. Thanks, Santa. From Shawn (a girl).”

Another writer: “Dear Santa, I don’t want all the other nine things I had on my list that I gave to Dad. What I really want is a puppy. All I’m asking for is one little puppy. Thank you if I discover a puppy in a box under the tree.” From Emily, who included a very cute picture of a dog with the word “Woof.”

This next writer came right to the point: “Dear Santa, how are you? Well, enough chit-chat. Let’s get right down to business. I want a big space Lego set, some jellybeans, any Nintendo games and an AK-47 assault rifle.”

Assault rifle and jellybeans? My advice is to watch this kid … very carefully.

Here’s one from an honest little girl and let’s hope she is rewarded for her honesty: “Dear Santa, when it was Saturday, I thought I would try to be good the whole winter vacation, but it seems like I did not succeed. Will you still bring me a present anyway? From Sofia.”

Who can resist an angel like that?