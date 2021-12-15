Life lessons from the road

The panther, which can weigh more than 160 pounds, is Florida’s state animal. However, according to an estimate published in 2017, only some 230 remain in the wild, due mostly to accidents with cars.

If a panther had, indeed, needed my help on Daniels, it wouldn’t have been the first time I stopped traffic to rescue a cat. That would have been 40 years ago at the intersection of 125th Street and Madison Avenue in Harlem. I was stopped at the light when several pedestrians began shouting that a tiny kitten had run under my Toyota.

I got out but couldn’t see anything under the car. As soon as the light changed, horns sounded and passersby divided into two groups. Half yelled, “Get going!” The others screamed, “Don’t move, you’ll crush the cat!”

With the help of a passing mailman, we finally located the frightened animal and put him on the seat next to me for a one-hour drive to Connecticut. By the time I pulled into my office parking lot, the kitten was nowhere to be found. However, unmistakable meowing sounds were coming from the dashboard.