Life’s lessons learned from Dad

Today is Father’s Day and time for us to pay tribute to those men who do a fantastic job and don’t receive enough accolades for a tough job. This year, I wanted to see how notable folks paid tribute to the main man in their lives. Most of these are new from my last year’s Father’s Day column, but I did include a few that, to me, are worth repeating.
First and foremost was a quote from Billy Graham that rings true for every generation and reinforces the need for fathers to be praised for their hard work: “A good father is one of the most unsung, unpraised, unnoticed, and yet one of the most valuable assets in our society.”
American psychiatrist and author Frank Pittman summed up his viewpoint on fatherhood with: “Fathering is not something perfect men do, but something that perfects the man.”
Ken Norton, the famous boxer who faced Muhammed Ali and Larry Holmes, summed up how fatherhood compared to the fame and glory he received: “Of all the titles I’ve been privileged to have, ‘Dad’ has always been the best.”
Basketball great Robert Parish eagerly describes how his father taught him about life’s ups and downs: “My father taught me a good lesson: Don’t get too low when things go wrong. And don’t get too high when things are good.”
Barack Obama’s quote came right from the heart in describing his take on fatherhood: “Any fool can have a child. That doesn’t make you a father. It’s the courage to raise a child that makes you a father.”
Classical pianist Charles Wadsworth’s quote is a little “tongue in cheek,” but hits the mark when you think about it: “By the time a man realizes that maybe his father was right, he usually has a son who thinks he’s wrong.”
Always thanking both his parents for what he has become, basketball great Michael Jordan lives by his father’s teachings: “My father used to say that it’s never too late to do anything you wanted to do. And he said, ‘You never know what you can accomplish until you try.’’”
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was influenced greatly by his father: “I think that my strong determination for justice comes from the very strong, dynamic personality of my father. I have rarely ever met a person more fearless and courageous than my father. … If I had a problem, I could always call Daddy.”
Famous author Max Lucado knew what was most important to him growing up with Dad: “My father didn’t do anything unusual. He did what dads are supposed to do — be there.”
Journalist Tim Russert summed up his love for his father in his quote: “The older I get, the smarter my father seems to get.”
“No man stands taller than when he stoops to help a child,” comes from our greatest president, Abraham Lincoln.
Mitt Romney remembers his father with this touching story: “Mom and Dad were married 64 years. And if you wondered what their secret was, you could have asked the local florist — because every day Dad gave Mom a rose, which he put on her bedside table. That’s how my mom found out what happened on the day my father died — she went looking for him because that morning, there was no rose.”
From Margaret Truman, daughter of Harry S.: “It’s only when you grow up and step back from him — or leave him for your own home — it’s only then that you can measure his greatness and fully appreciate it.”
This one I know I wrote in last year’s column, but I can’t resist the wit of Mark Twain: “When I was a boy of 14, my father was so ignorant, I could hardly stand to have the old man around. But when I got to be 21, I was astonished at how much the old man had learned in seven years.”
Another bit of irony from Dr. Phil, America’s favorite psychiatrist: “My dad used to say, ‘You wouldn’t worry so much about what people thought about you if you knew how seldom they did.’”
From George W. Bush: “I’ve been to war. I’ve raised twins. If I had a choice, I’d rather go to war. Being a good father is a whole different kind of battle — one where you’re never quite sure who the enemy is and getting shot by friendly fire is just part of life. If you do it right, however, everyone wins.”
Being a good father is about setting priorities and no one says it better than baseball great Harmon Killebrew: “My father used to play with my brother and me in the yard. Mother would come out and say, ‘You’re tearing up the grass.’ ‘We’re not raising grass,’ Dad would reply. ‘We’re raising boys.’”
Actress Marlo Thomas, daughter of Danny, was proudly a Daddy’s girl and followed his advice: “My father said there were two kinds of people in the world: givers and takers. The takers may eat better, but the givers sleep better.”
The next three are anonymous, but I love them:
“Rare is the man who can open an ashtray made by the tiny hands of his child and not get a little teary — even though he’s never smoked a day in his life and needs an ashtray about as much as he needs a horseshoe.”
“A father is neither an anchor to hold us back nor a sail to take us there, but a guiding light whose love shows us the way.”
“A father carries pictures in his wallet — where his money used to be.”
My favorite? It’s got to be from basketball coach Jim Valvano and it sums up my thoughts about my own father: “My father gave me the greatest gift anyone could give another person: He believed in me.”
Peg DeMarco is a Morganton resident who writes a weekly features column for The News Herald. Contact her at pegdemarco@earthlink.net.