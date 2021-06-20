Life’s lessons learned from Dad

Classical pianist Charles Wadsworth’s quote is a little “tongue in cheek,” but hits the mark when you think about it: “By the time a man realizes that maybe his father was right, he usually has a son who thinks he’s wrong.”

Always thanking both his parents for what he has become, basketball great Michael Jordan lives by his father’s teachings: “My father used to say that it’s never too late to do anything you wanted to do. And he said, ‘You never know what you can accomplish until you try.’’”

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was influenced greatly by his father: “I think that my strong determination for justice comes from the very strong, dynamic personality of my father. I have rarely ever met a person more fearless and courageous than my father. … If I had a problem, I could always call Daddy.”

Famous author Max Lucado knew what was most important to him growing up with Dad: “My father didn’t do anything unusual. He did what dads are supposed to do — be there.”

Journalist Tim Russert summed up his love for his father in his quote: “The older I get, the smarter my father seems to get.”

“No man stands taller than when he stoops to help a child,” comes from our greatest president, Abraham Lincoln.