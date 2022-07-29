Listen to God's voice to find the way

Even those of us with a limited knowledge of physics are acquainted with the name Albert Einstein and his theory of general relativity formula, but there are far fewer people even remotely familiar with his personal life, and especially his faith and philosophy. But know this—his mind was as deeply involved in his ethical convictions as in his study of the functioning of the universe.

It was on today’s date, July 29, in 1933 that Einstein orated on his views of peace. Hardly any of us can begin to relate to this man whose mind could comprehend concepts of quantum physics that is simply beyond our mental capabilities, but on a philosophical and ethical plane, virtually all of us can identify with him. Not only that, but we also can feel his uneasiness in the juxtaposition between what we spiritually profess and our actual behavior.

Up until the moment when the world became convinced of Adolph Hitler’s desire to dominate the entire globe, Einstein had claimed to be a pacifist. He publicly stated that war was the greatest impediment to human progress. This was a thought he did not take lightly, but had gone to great lengths to expound. He theorized that violence resulted from a natural desire found in all organisms so that the strongest, most viable would survive and that most hostilities, such as declarations of war, were merely justifications for those aggressive tendencies. For him, to be civilized was to rise above those animalistic instincts.

However, viewing the atrocities of the Nazis marching over Europe, in that pivotal moment, he said, “I am a pacifist in principle, but not an absolute pacifist.” After World War II and the subjection of the Axis Powers, he returned to the fold of the pacifism.

Was this hypocritical on his part?

Once, I was engaged in a conversation concerning ethics with a parishioner whom I greatly respected, especially for his wisdom.

“Is it always wrong to lie?” he asked.

“Dishonesty is always wrong,” I replied.

He then postulated the following scenario: “While you are standing on the street, a woman runs past you screaming, ‘Help! Help! He’s trying to kill me!’ No sooner has she disappeared down the street to your left than a man with an ax runs up demanding the direction in which the woman fled. Honesty would require you to point to the left, but given that scenario, is it ethical to be honest?”

The Christian writer Joseph Fletcher has spent much time and thought in this field of spiritual writing. Essentially, he holds that there is one intrinsically good that determines all and that is love —- love for God and love for one’s fellow man. All the other related factors (justice, obligation, opportunity, resources and duty) are mere secondary factors. When evaluating an ethical situation, one must take into consideration not only how the end result would be a loving state for one’s neighbor, but also the means by which it would be achieved, the intention for prompting the action and any inevitable consequences as well.

Reflecting on the life of Jesus with these thoughts in mind, I am reminded of two recurring events in his three years of public life. One was the repeated harassment of the religious legalists and the other was his frequency in prayer. I do not think it an accident that the first led to the second. Religion in all times and cultures has possessed a tendency to evolve to an obedience to the practice of minutiae exterior evidences of religiosity — fasting, tithing the anise, mint and cumin, etc. His refusal to follow these in blind obedience resulted in their labeling him a sinner.

But Jesus never promised that there were any simple answers found in simple rules. The guidance was to be found in a continuing close relationship with God that comes in a lifestyle of conversation with him — not only in talking with God, but listening to the Spirit’s leadership as well. Thus, he frequently stole away from the noise of the crowd so that he not only could pray, but also sense the nudging of his ministry.

From trekking off into the wilderness after his baptism all the way to Gethsemane before going to Golgotha, he felt the necessity of solitude and prayer. Centuries before, Isaiah gave the same advice: “Your ears will hear him right behind you. A voice will say, ‘This is the way to go,’ whether you turn to the right or to the left.”

We do not need more rules, just more praying!