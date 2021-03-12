Live like the 'salt of the earth'

The Chilean poet Pablo Neruda once penned an “Ode to Salt,” which envisioned a simple salt shaker that might sit on your breakfast table as being our connection to salt mines that are burrowed deep into the earth, in the great ships that have plied the oceans for centuries and the millions of meals that have sustained humankind for eons. He praised the tabletop flavoring: “The smallest, miniature wave from the saltcellar reveals to us more than domestic whiteness; in it, we taste the infinitude.”

It is no accident that Jesus used salt as an analogy in one his best known teachings: “You are the salt of the earth. But if the salt has lost its saltiness, how can it be made salty again? It is no longer good for anything but to be thrown out and trampled underfoot” (Matthew 5:13).

Today, salt is appreciated by the masses more as a gourmet’s artisan pantry element. Not only can you find iodine salt on the grocery shelves, you can also purchase salts with various flavors, non-iodine, sea salt, kosher and, I am told, salt that is mined in the Himalayan mountains. Those images were not in the mind of Jesus when he said, “You are the salt of the earth.”