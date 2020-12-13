There’s a movement going on that was brought to my attention recently by a reader of this column and I’d like to pass it on to you all because, after researching it from several angles, and since its main focal point is how each one of us can build upon our life to achieve greater health and happiness, if it helps even just one person, I will have done right by it.

The concept is simply living life in the “Blue Zones.” Dan Buettner, founder and CEO of Blue Zones LLC, who also just happens to be a National Geographic Fellow and Explorer, a New York Times bestselling author, an Emmy Award-winning journalist and producer, and a three-time Guinness World Record holder for endurance cycling (so far), summarizes why he worked so hard on this project: “The calculus of aging offers us two options: We can live a shorter life with more years of disability, or we can live the longest possible life with the fewest bad years. As my centenarian friends showed me, the choice is largely up to us.”