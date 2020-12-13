There’s a movement going on that was brought to my attention recently by a reader of this column and I’d like to pass it on to you all because, after researching it from several angles, and since its main focal point is how each one of us can build upon our life to achieve greater health and happiness, if it helps even just one person, I will have done right by it.
The concept is simply living life in the “Blue Zones.” Dan Buettner, founder and CEO of Blue Zones LLC, who also just happens to be a National Geographic Fellow and Explorer, a New York Times bestselling author, an Emmy Award-winning journalist and producer, and a three-time Guinness World Record holder for endurance cycling (so far), summarizes why he worked so hard on this project: “The calculus of aging offers us two options: We can live a shorter life with more years of disability, or we can live the longest possible life with the fewest bad years. As my centenarian friends showed me, the choice is largely up to us.”
Sounds good, but where and what are the Blue Zones? After intensive, firsthand experience, Dan discovered five places in the world where people live the longest and healthiest: Okinawa, Japan; Sardinia, Italy; Nicoya, Costa Rica; Ikaria, Greece, and Loma Linda, California. He piggy-backed his research on demographic work done earlier by Gianni Pes and Michel Poulain that identified Sardinia as the region of the world with the highest concentration of centenarians (people living to 100 years old).
Through years of traveling, interviewing and comparing data, Dan pinpointed other longevity hotspots around the world and made it his mission to promote the lifestyle and the environment of the world’s longest-lived people. Working in partnership with municipal governments, large employers and health insurance companies to implement Blue Zones in communities, workplaces and universities, to date, Dan’s program has dramatically improved the health of more than 5 million Americans.
For example, the Blue Zones Project was brought to Albert Lea, Minnesota, a town that had high smoking rates and low activity levels. As the project progressed, the city enjoyed a $7.5 million savings in annual health care costs for employers and, within one year, 2.9 years were added to participants’ lifespans. Since the project also focuses on the community, its downtown streetscape revitalization increased private investment, tourism and even the tax base.
Not to be outdone, since the launch of the Blue Zones Project in Fort Worth, proud Texans report that they have lowered their smoking by 31 percent and there’s been a 9-point increase in residents who exercise at least 30 minutes three or more days of the week, bringing the total number of an exercising population to a super 62 percent.
Dan’s Blue Zones Power 9 lifestyle habits begin with moving naturally. In other words, the world’s longest-lived people don’t pump iron, run marathons or join gyms. Instead, they live in environments that constantly nudge them into moving without thinking about it. They grow gardens and don’t have mechanical conveniences for house and yard work (trade the riding mower with a push mower).
Second, they have purpose and know why they wake up in the morning and celebrate it. Sound hokey? According to research, knowing your sense of purpose is worth up to seven years of extra life expectancy.
No. 3 is to down shift whenever possible to relieve stress, i.e., Okinawans take a few moments each day to remember their ancestors, Adventists pray, Ikarians take a nap and Sardinians enjoy their happy hour.
No. 4 is to follow the 80% rule, a tough one for me, folks. An Okinawan 2,500-year old Confucian mantra said before meals reminds them to stop eating when their stomachs are 80 percent full. The 20% gap between not being hungry and feeling full could be the difference between losing weight or gaining it.
Five is a bit easier for me since I don’t eat much meat: put a “Plant Slant” in your diet and include all sorts of beans, i.e., fava, black, soy and lentils, because they are the cornerstone of most centenarian diets. Meat — mostly pork — is eaten on average only five times per month, 3-4 ounces.
Next is wine at No. 5 since people in all blue Zones (except Adventists) drink alcohol moderately and regularly. Yes, studies prove that moderate drinkers outlive non-drinkers with 1-2 glasses per day (you cannot save up all week and have 14 drinks on Saturday).
All but five of the 263 centenarians interviewed belonged to some faith-based community. Denomination didn’t seem to matter, and research indicated that attending faith-based services four times per month added 4-14 years to life expectancy.
Centenarians in the Blue Zones put their families first, which means keeping aging parents and grandparents nearby or in the home. Also, committing to a life partner can add up to 3 years of life expectancy.
No. 9 was to choose the “Right Tribe.” The world’s longest living people chose or were born into social circles that supported healthy behaviors. For example, Okinawans created “moais” or groups of five friends that committed to each other for life. Research shows that smoking, obesity, happiness and even loneliness are contagious, so small social networks shape health behaviors.
For those who want to learn more, Dan’s book “The Blue Zones of Happiness” would be a good place to start, and it’s available at all bookstores and Amazon. Also, check out www.bluezones.com and sign up for his free newsletter – I did!
Peg DeMarco is a Morganton resident who writes a weekly features column for The News Herald. Contact her at pegdemarco@earthlink.net.
