Living this birthday week

My twin sister has a birthday this week. She is the best of this twosome born sometime in the 1970s. Yes, it is true, there are moments when we think and say the same things, use the same gestures and laugh at ourselves when it happens. Happy birthday to her.

This last trip around the sun was a good one. Some highlights: My family moved into a new home, the summer swim team experienced a full season of workouts and meets after a pandemic shutdown the previous year, students were in classrooms fully through the year, and I have lost weight. Each day is a gift. Another chance to learn and grow.

In a few months, the high school will graduate another batch of students, and it is always a good time. There is a great feeling of relief and accomplishment. Most teachers can see the finish line at this point.

There is good extra pressure this time around because my family will have one of our own graduating. It is a quick and busy time of year with all the tasks which have to be accomplished to make sure the moment goes off without a hitch. I have been thinking about some of the things I want to do with my son before he leaves for college in the fall. There is a little bit of fatherly trepidation; me asking myself if I have done everything to prepare him for the journey ahead.

When your children are born there comes a great reality check. One realizes life is not about self anymore. It has just gotten bigger involving a bunch of responsibility. One becomes less selfish — a little more aware of the larger world. It is grand and scary at the same time. There have been times in my children’s lives when I have wanted to take the hurt and the pain from some of their experiences and put it on myself because it was so hard to watch them go through some things. Yet, these experiences are part of maturing. Life is about poetry and song and learning lessons as we age. We only have so many birthdays to make a difference in the lives of the people we love and others around us.

I am blessed with a great wife and wonderful kids. They make each birthday meaningful. I have been fortunate to live another year with them.

I have realized the time period between last April and this April can be captured in an Eric Church song. It has been a heck of a view with my wife, kids, family and friends. It is hard to estimate how fortunate I feel. I am grateful for the moments when I have been able to serve others. Sometimes, we all can be sunshine in the darkness.

This teaching year has been tough, but also exhilarating. It has taken me to the highest heights and brought me down brutally low. It is hard to watch some children struggle with mental health and be so burdened by activity they can hardly function. The anxiety, frustration and thoughts of failure I have witnessed have crushed my spirit at times. Teachers see the instances where students are behind in their learning as a result of the pandemic.

Conversely, it has been great to have students in school to talk to and interact with. I am a “face guy.” I want to see them and work with them. Even in the midst of feeling this year might have been the most difficult of my 28 teaching years, it has also been the most rewarding. It sounds funny to put those two together, but it is the truth. I have learned some things this year about being bold and pressing on. I understand I can show toughness, but also be empathetic. I have also learned there are times to shut the computer down and take a walk and not be driven by all the “have to’s” of work. As I get older, my mental health is important, too.

What is there to do between birthdays? What could be the ultimate present?

I am old enough to realize there are no gifts needed. I have all the gifts in my presence already; a great and loving extended family, breath in my lungs, a stimulating and exciting profession, a chance to work with kids in a sport I enjoy, a few moments on weekend mornings to sit on the porch and have coffee with my wife, and the ability to watch my own children enjoy the lives they are living. Life is about moments over minutes, savoring the meaningful experiences, and just trying to serve something higher.

The time to read, write, pray, cook and think are rewarding, too.

Of course, I always wanted a hammock.

Maybe, next year.

Brent Tomberlin is a social studies instructor at South Caldwell High School and Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute. Email him at coachtomberlin@gmail.com .