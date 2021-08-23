Local control stolen in NC budget

A state budget, in theory, is a spending plan, but in practice it has also become a vehicle for carrying through laws that couldn’t pass on their own merits.

Stuffing such legislation into a must-pass budget bill is a traditional practice followed by Democrats and Republicans alike, but that bipartisan abuse doesn’t make it right. A budget bill should be about the budget.

The negative effects of loading budget bills with unrelated measures and policies is on clear display in the proposed House budget, and some of the provisions are doubly offensive. Not only would the measures become law through the budget’s back door, but they would modify or nullify local government ordinances and policies that are supported by local residents.

This week the North Carolina League of Municipalities offered a list of the provisions that would undermine local control in an “action alert” to its members. It urged them to reach out to their state legislators and ask them to cut the provisions as the House and Senate reconcile their budget proposals and Gov. Roy Cooper weighs in on what he wants in and wants out of a bill he will sign.

The League cites six House budget provisions that have no place in a budget bill: