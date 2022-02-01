Local journalism a window to the community

Media has been under fire in the last few years, and for some outlets, that criticism is understood. Some media giants have skewed from traditional journalism to a more opinion- or partisan-based style instead of the traditional fact-based coverage of old. But for local media outlets such as The News Herald, the focus of our coverage is the same as it's always been -- community.

Certainly, it's important to stay informed on national and world events, but to us, the most important news is what's happening in our own backyards. Local journalism provides our readers a way to stay connected to what's happening in our community, whether it's local government decisions, new businesses, the works of nonprofits, high school sports, individual achievements or keeping track of pandemic data, to name a few.

Local journalism matters because it's not only a way of informing readers, but also a means of supporting the community. The stories of new businesses or industries setting up shop in our area helps to highlight their offerings to garner business from local residents. As nonprofits frequently hold fundraisers and events to help those less-fortunate in our area, it allows us to come together and get involved and assist our neighbors, and oftentimes, inspires residents to volunteer their time to help.