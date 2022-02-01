Local journalism a window to the community

Media has been under fire in the last few years, and for some outlets, that criticism is understood. Some media giants have skewed from traditional journalism to a more opinion- or partisan-based style instead of the traditional fact-based coverage of old. But for local media outlets such as The News Herald, the focus of our coverage is the same as it's always been -- community.
Certainly, it's important to stay informed on national and world events, but to us, the most important news is what's happening in our own backyards. Local journalism provides our readers a way to stay connected to what's happening in our community, whether it's local government decisions, new businesses, the works of nonprofits, high school sports, individual achievements or keeping track of pandemic data, to name a few.
Local journalism matters because it's not only a way of informing readers, but also a means of supporting the community. The stories of new businesses or industries setting up shop in our area helps to highlight their offerings to garner business from local residents. As nonprofits frequently hold fundraisers and events to help those less-fortunate in our area, it allows us to come together and get involved and assist our neighbors, and oftentimes, inspires residents to volunteer their time to help.
We give readers the chance to support students and student-athletes by telling the stories of successes in the classroom and on field or court. These memories are something many parents will save as a way to relive the experiences of their children as they were growing up and to pass along once they're adults.
In today's busy times, many people are unable to attend government meetings, but what happens in those meetings can affect many aspects of our daily lives, whether it's decisions the school board makes regarding children's education, or how the decisions of local government leaders will affect services and amenities. Just last week, the Burke County Board of Education held a five-hour-long meeting, the outcome of which changed both the mask and COVID testing policy.
The News Herald's coverage allowed readers to learn the outcomes of the meeting through our print edition or with a simple click on the story on our website or mobile app, just as we do for city council and municipal meetings. Additionally, keeping up with elected leaders and politics helps prepare residents as each election cycle returns so voters can cast their votes for those they feel will best represent constituents and our community. The decisions of these local leaders will impact our daily lives much more than what happens in Raleigh or Washington.
In the midst of a pandemic, we also work to keep residents informed about the latest COVID-19 data in our county to help keep individuals and families safe during these trying times. No matter any crisis that faces our community, our news team will work with our trusted sources to help navigate through it together.