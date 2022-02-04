Long overdue for a Black woman on Supreme Court

All those presidents acknowledged that the court should no longer be the exclusive preserve of white men. They suggested that groups long unrepresented would bring valuable perspectives. Justice Thomas, asked later if it was appropriate to take such factors into consideration, said, "I'm glad we have the system we have, where you have presidents who nominate all sorts of different people."

But Republicans have public opinion on their side. A new ABC News/Ipsos poll found that 76% of Americans want the president to consider "all possible nominees."

But no president considers all possible nominees, and it's silly to suggest that there is one "objectively best" candidate in all the land. Determining the world's fastest human boils down to one simple question: Who holds the record for the 100-meter dash? Determining the best possible Supreme Court nominee is far more complicated and subjective.

It's like deciding whom to admit to highly selective universities. Ivy League schools are besieged each year with applicants who would perform well academically if admitted. But since these schools can't take everyone who could graduate, or even everyone who could graduate with honors, they seek out students who bring different talents, experiences, backgrounds and interests.