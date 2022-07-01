Look for the awe all around us

Recently, a Reddit posting was of a little girl perhaps 2-3 years of age watching a chicken egg in the hatching process. Not only was her glee and excitement of observing life take shape completely unabashed, but the same qualities were equally contagious simply in perceiving her joy.

One of my appreciations of the Jewish faith is that the adherents of Judaism hold that God’s miracles are in the world all around us. Not only in the extraordinary event, such as changing water to wine, but equally in the morning’s sunrise or the gentle refreshment of a breeze being wonderments of God.

If you have ever been to any portion of the Smithsonian Institute (It is so vast the odds are that you have not seen all of it), you are no doubt aware that the world, indeed, is filled with awe. It was on today’s date, July 1, but in 1836, that President Andrew Jackson announced to Congress of James Smithson’s bequest of 100,000 gold sovereigns for the establishment of that institution in Washington, DC. In today’s value, that would amount to more than $100 million, and even to list the names of all the museums and monuments which have been sponsored by the institution would require the majority of the space allotted for this writing. Permit me to summarize with this inadequate wording, the Smithsonian is an engulfing “awe” experience.

However, if I might indulge with the use of the word “awe,” what is awesome to one person is not necessarily awe-inspiring to another. On the 70th anniversary of Charles Lindbergh’s historic flight over the Atlantic Ocean, the Smithsonian invited the famous aviator’s daughter, Reeve, and her 10-year-old son Ben to attend a ceremony honoring the event. At one specific moment in the celebration, Reeve and Ben were lifted by means of a cherry picker into the immense ceiling, where the spirit of St. Louis is suspended from the rafters. Although Reeve had grown up knowing well of her famous pilot father’s accomplishment, she had never actually touched the historic aircraft. Lifted in the air to the level of her father’s plane for the very first time, she reached out and was able to place and even caress with her own hands on the same controls her father had steered for those 33 1/2 hours over treacherous waters. The awe of placing her senses and psyche for really the first time into his mind and emotions moved her to tears.

Absorbed by the tender empathy of the moment, tears welled into her eyes then cascaded down her cheeks. Looking down at her son, she spoke privately to him, “Ben, isn’t this just wonderful?” And he, enjoying the attention of the moment and fully taking in the view of the crowd gathered on the floor below, replied, “Yes, mother, This is great! I’ve never been in a cherry picker before!”

Robert Fulghum, author of “All I Ever Needed to Know I Learned in Kindergarten,” once said, “Life is a never ending field trip. Try not to be a tourist—be an adventurer, a traveler, a learner and a pilgrim.”

Buddha is quoted to have taught, “We are all shaped by our thoughts; we become what we think. When the mind is pure, a joy (maybe ‘awe’) follows that never leaves.”

Jesus often addressed this topic, especially in the Sermon of the Mount: “Take no thought of what you shall eat or drink, nor what you put on your body. Life is more than food, and the body more than raiment. Behold the birds of the air — they do not sow or reap or gather into barns, yet your heavenly Father feeds them.”

But more succinctly, I like the actor Denzel Washington’s wording of the same thought: “You’ll never see a U-Haul behind a hearse.”

Your day is filled with awe, just look for it.