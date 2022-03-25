Look past each others' differences

The outcome and sentencing of the trial produced no surprise to anyone when on today’s date, March 25, 1969, the Irish Protestant loyalist leader Ian Paisley was jailed for having illegally organized a counterdemonstration in Armagh the previous year. Paisley was a crusty old firebrand who was unrelenting in his commitment to keep Northern Ireland as part of the United Kingdom.

What did take many observers from all sides of the political catastrophe aback was the friendship he forged with Martin McGuinness, the Catholic militant from Derry, who never ceased his entire life to dream of a united Ireland. Despite such a chasm of differences, in 1998, the two men led their respective parties to sign the Good Friday Agreement, which in turn led the peace process to the 2007 St. Andrews Agreement, whereby Northern Ireland would be allowed certain powers. With it, the two shared responsibility with Paisley becoming the first minister and McGuinness his deputy.

Upon the signing of the accord, a letter was written to the British officials in the Northern Ireland Assembly’s complex at Storman to remove themselves so as to make the offices available for the new government. Upon hearing of the British officials’ removal, Paisley and McGuinness also learned, and their uproarious reaction was captured on camera, how the previous tenants vacated the facilities, even taking the light bulbs.

Their laughing reaction caused them to be dubbed “Chuckle Brothers.”

Two sworn enemies became friends. Neither ever altered his respective political posture, but they worked together for peace because they got to know one another.

Addressing Parliament, Paisley said, “I can say thank you, honestly and humbly, and recognize the remarkable journey Martin McGuinness went on has not only saved lives, but has made the lives of countless people in Northern Ireland.”

Upon the death of Paisley, McGuinness said: “He always treated me and those who worked with me with respect and courtesy. The peace process and I have lost a friend.”

He also spoke to then President George W. Bush: “There will be a fight for peace. You have to fight for peace. And we are dedicated to that.”

Such an example of peace making should be heralded around the world from atop every mountain. But it is an absolute insult to the cross that in truth the world is sated with social, political and economic fissures populated by voices of retribution and hatred on both sides, all of whom claim to be the followers of the Prince of Peace.

Both Paisley and McGuinness were accused of being too soft by their respective political sides. Sometimes they were excused for merely doing what was pragmatic, and other rationalizations were manufactured by those who did not quite view peace with the same priority as these two. My personal opinion is that the two leaders simply were able to become familiar with one another as real people — not by political profiles or propagandized reputations — but as authentic human beings who desired a peace-loving world.

Thirty-something years ago, my wife, Sue, and I attended an outdoor celebration of racial diversity in a small North Carolina town. Standing in the crowd, we happened to find ourselves behind two elderly African American ladies when the keynote speaker, perchance, made a side remark concerning two ladies, one Black and the other white, having a cup of coffee at the kitchen table. It was then that one lady in front of us turned to the other and said, “That’s the way integration should have been handled! You can’t put two women in a kitchen alone that either one will leave or the two will become best friends.”

Whoever she was, probably not a social activist or a psychologist, but her insight into human thinking and behavior could never have been more accurate.

Perhaps that is why Jesus taught parables like the Good Samaritan for us to get to know people whom we assume to be radically different from us when they too are human beings. Or he suggested that we invite the poor to our dinner tables for a meal — not just to feed the hungry but also to discover that they, too, are real people.

Or perhaps he had something like that in mind when he told his disciples, “From now on I do not refer to you as servants, but I call you friends.”

The Rev. Johnny A. Phillips is a retired minister who lives in Burke County. Email him at phillips_sue@bellsouth.net.