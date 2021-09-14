Lying leaders can't be truth police

If you think the federal government should act swiftly to remove coronavirus fibs and falsehoods from your smartphone screen, you haven't learned the lesson of America's longest war.

A consistent source of purposeful, premeditated lies about the U.S. military's progress in Afghanistan and commanders' prognosis on the war effort makes an exceedingly poor candidate for our ultimate arbiter of truth. Presidents of both parties have dissembled on those subjects, and that infuriating fact came to light just three months before the pandemic took hold here.

In December 2019, The Washington Post published a series of stories on the Afghanistan Papers, a collection of Office of Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction reports that revealed military leaders knew the war was a quagmire and our mission was muddled since at least 2005.

Col. Christopher Kolenda described the U.S.-backed Afghan government as a "kleptocracy" in an interview with the special inspector general's staff.

"Our biggest single project, sadly and inadvertently, of course, may have been the development of mass corruption," added Ryan Crocker, a former American diplomat who served in Kabul.