Make abortion unnecessary, not illegal

Teaching safe sex can reduce unplanned pregnancies among teens and young adults. Fears that educating students about contraceptives will encourage them to start having sex have been debunked. Research published in 2008 shows comprehensive sex education has "no significant impact on teen sexual activity."

The birth control pill is up to 99% effective in preventing pregnancy. Accounting for missed doses, it's still 91% effective, according to Planned Parenthood. Why not make the pill available at no cost through public health departments and pharmacies? Experts say that wise investment would largely pay for itself, resulting in a $12 billion annual savings in public health care costs.

For girls and women who still have unwanted pregnancies, government can make abortion less likely by subsidizing prenatal care and hospital maternity services. Federal and state agencies could also reduce or eliminate adoption costs, which can exceed $50,000.

With buy-in from both sides, there's no limit to how well a harm reduction strategy can work. Making abortion unnecessary might save more unborn lives than making it illegal. As the failed drug war proves, prohibition and punishment don't always succeed in changing behavior.

To strike such a compromise, pro-choice advocates must admit that abortion, while legal, is an undesirable public health outcome that should be minimized to the greatest extent possible without coercion. And pro-lifers who equate abortion with murder must admit that public investment and frank discussions about sexuality in high school health classes are an awfully small price to pay.

Corey Friedman is an opinion journalist who explores solutions to political conflicts from an independent perspective. Follow him on Twitter @coreywrites. To find out more about Friedman, visit www.creators.com.