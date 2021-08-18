Make college affordable, not free

A budget resolution that cleared the Senate last week sets the stage for one of President Joe Biden's top campaign pledges -- making a two-year community college education free for all Americans.

It's a popular pitch, as a Pew Research Center survey conducted last month shows 63% of people support tuition-free enrollment in public colleges and universities. In an economic impact study, the Campaign for Free College Tuition and Rise say nearly 2 million more students would enroll.

"Make it free, and they will come," Robert Shapiro, the study's lead author, told CNBC.

Students will come, but it's far less certain whether they'll stick around long enough to graduate.

Most of us who attended public high schools can remember classmates who simply didn't want to be there. They rarely turned in homework or completed projects, and some actively undermined others' learning by causing class disruptions. Personal and family problems are often to blame, but behavioral economics may also be a factor.

In a market economy, the price of a good or service correlates with its value. We tend to appreciate what's given to us less than what we've invested money or labor to obtain. Yet the zero price effect shows that making something free drives up demand because consumers see no downside.