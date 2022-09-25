Man’s (and woman’s) best friend - Generations

The deep bond between dogs and humans has been well-documented throughout history.

According to bestlifeonline.com, although the term “man’s best friend” itself was coined several centuries later, dogs were favorably mentioned a long time ago, specifically in Homer’s epic “The Odyssey.” The story goes that Odysseus, King of Ithaca, returns home after 10 years of being lost at sea. He had gone through a lot, and his appearance had significantly changed, and no one recognized him, except his faithful dog, Argos. The dog was more than 20 years old and was neglected and left for dead, yet he recognized his long-lost master and wagged his weak tail to welcome him back.

The first recorded usage of the term “man’s best friend” came a few centuries after Homer wrote his legendary poem. Attributed to King Frederick of Prussia, who lived in the 1700s, he used it to refer to one of his Italian greyhounds. Dogs were not known to be loyal pets at that time, and they were mostly used to perform several functions like hunting, protection, tracking and guarding. Since they were used for tasks, they were not known to be loyal and loving as they are now, and people did not think of them in that context. They were merely there to help them do certain tasks.

The intense love we feel for our dogs is not one-sided. A new study shows that our dogs likely love us as much as we love them — so much so, in fact, that they cry tears of joy when we return home to them.

According to a report from the American Veterinary Medical Association, dogs are by far the most owned pet in the US, with nearly 50 million homes across the country having at least one dog. In 2019, a survey conducted by SpotOn found that 98% of all dog owners nationwide consider their dogs to be members of the family. That same year, a different study from Merrick and a Harris Poll revealed that 7 out of 10 pet parents in the U.S. even go so far as to say that their dog is their favorite member of the family.

And this isn’t meant to take away from our love of cats, because they came in second in all the surveys I researched, proving that cat owners truly love their feline friends, too.

Now, science has shown that our love for our dogs is reciprocated by our canine companions. Most of us would still give all our love to our dogs even if they didn’t love us back. Japanese researchers from Azabu University and Jichi Medical University recently sought to shed insight into the special bond between dogs and humans. Their study, published in a “Current Biology” journal in August, analyzed the different reactions of 22 dogs when they were reunited with their owners, compared to when they were reunited with people they knew, but who were not their owners.

The researchers placed specialized strips of paper under the eyes of dogs to use as tear markers. According to the study, a dog’s tear product increased “significantly” in the first five minutes of their owners returning home after five to seven hours of separation. This same increase was not observed when they were reunited with other familiar people who were not their owners.

This reaction during the reunion of a dog and its owner is linked to the hormone oxytocin, according to the researchers. Oxytocin is a hormone that’s produced in the hypothalamus and released into the bloodstream by the pituitary gland. Researchers at Harvard Health explain that it’s commonly produced in higher levels during childbirth or displays of affection — which is why it is often referred to as the “love drug” or “love hormone.”

One of the Japanese researchers noticed tears in the eyes of one of his poodles who had just given birth and was nursing the puppies. This prompted the study and, according to observations, a dog’s tears don’t fall as they often do when humans cry, but you can still see unmistakable tears in a dog’s eyes. As part of the study, researchers found that the dogs’ tear volume also increased when they added oxytocin to their eyes — supporting the idea that the release of oxytocin plays a role in the tears produced by dogs when they reunite with their owner.

Just like with human relationships, the more you put into understanding and meeting the needs of your dog, the more they will appreciate you and the deeper your bond will grow.

Dogs’ lives center around rewards and what they can do to get the most, best rewards. Those rewards can be food or drink. They can also be in the form of games, activities, places or situations. Using this landscape of available rewards to teach our dogs builds a relationship and trust.

Some of us treat our dogs pretty darn good. In June, Gucci introduced its first-ever luxury collection for pets, which includes a $7,500 dog bed and $460 poop bag holder. Over in the UK, there’s been a rising trend in people pampering their pups with spa treatments and facials.

Not as extreme, Merrick Pet Care and The Harris Poll conducted a survey of more than 1,000 pet owners to find out just where our dogs stand when it comes to being a part of the family and here are the results: 62% of pet owners buy their dogs holiday gifts; 54% of pet parents celebrate their dogs’ birthdays; 43% of dog owners have taken their dogs on vacation with them (check out www.bringfido.com); 73% of dog owners allow their pups on the furniture; and 66% allow their dogs to sleep in their beds.

As for me? Sure, I love her, but I wish Molly, my Beagle, would occasionally share the blanket with me.