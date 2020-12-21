Many parents left out of relief funds

When North Carolina lawmakers allocated federal coronavirus relief funds in September, they decided to use $440 million of it to give North Carolina families with school-age children a check for $335.

The payments – called “extra credit grants” – were purportedly intended to help with costs connected to having children learn remotely because of school closures.

But in announcing the payout, Senate leader Phil Berger described it as a bit of extra cash to help parents slogging through the pandemic. “I really am not worried about how parents will spend that $335,” he said. “All I know is they need it; they deserve it.”

While Berger wasn’t worried about what parents would do, he and his fellow Republicans should have put more thought into how to best disburse a huge amount of federal relief money in a way that would reach all those eligible.

The $335 payments were issued automatically to parents who filed a state tax return indicating that they had a dependent child 16 or younger. But those whose earnings are so low that they are exempt from filing a state tax return – up to $20,000 for a couple filing jointly, $10,000 for single filers – had to apply in order to get the money.