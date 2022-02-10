Math anxiety is real for many

The disruptions to children’s schooling over the past two years have caused millions of American parents to come to an unexpected revelation: They are not as good at math as they had hoped. Nothing exposes your lack of ability with numbers like trying to teach your own child about fractions. But there is an upside: We now have more direct experience and understanding that can help improve the nation’s math literacy.

Math doesn’t come easy, no matter how clever you are. Leonardo da Vinci was a huge fan of mathematics. One to-do list in his notebooks included the task “learn multiplication from the root from Maestro Luca”; his friend Luca Pacioli was a renowned teacher of mathematics. The notebooks also show that da Vinci was clumsy at arithmetic and couldn’t do fractions. He could never grasp, for instance, that dividing a number by one-quarter is the same as multiplying by four, resulting in a higher number than the original.

Knowing that even a genius’s brain sometimes fails with numerical concepts can be reassuring. No animal species — ours included — does mathematics naturally. Most human societies have trained successive generations to deal in numbers simply because math’s value was understood.