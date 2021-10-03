Mayberry fans seek solid ground

Desperate to find such a place, if even just for a weekend, fans began visiting Mount Airy in droves. The Granite City proved supple enough to welcome them. You can get into a vintage squad car at Wally’s Filling Station and be carried off to Floyd’s Barber Shop for a trim, Barney’s Café for a smile, and the Snappy Lunch for its famous pork-chop sandwich.

I was in Mount Airy recently for the Mayberry Days festival. My new Revolutionary War-themed novel “Mountain Folk” is partly set on the distinctive High Pinnacle of nearby Pilot Mountain, so it was a natural for me to do a downtown book signing. But that was just an excuse. My wife and I wanted a weekend getaway. We got that, and much more, thanks to Ted Koppel.

No, the famous newsman wasn’t in Mount Airy when we were there. But he’d come a short time before, producing a segment that aired on CBS Sunday Morning just as Mayberry Days was about to begin.

It was, alas, largely a hit piece. Looking more discombobulated than discerning, Koppel sought to depict Andy Griffith fans as bigoted fools wallowing in nostalgia about a racially segregated past. He reacted with mock dismay at the idea that a couple from Ohio would let their son watch the show for hours at a time. “Aren’t you afraid,” he asked disdainfully, that “you’re going to turn his little brain to mush?”