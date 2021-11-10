Mayor explains town debt

Municipal utility systems, like ours, often serve customers who live outside the municipality. For example, in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021, only 44% of our residential water sales came from Valdese citizens, while 56% of those revenues came from non-residents. Debt which is incurred to build and maintain a utility system is repaid by the customers who use the services. In Valdese, a significant portion of our utility debt is supported by customers who don’t live in Valdese and who don’t pay Valdese property taxes.

A key measurement in determining whether debt payments are reasonable and manageable is the debt-to-income ratio. Anyone who has applied for a loan will recognize the qualification requirements comparing their monthly payments of principal and interest and their income. For example, a monthly mortgage payment should not exceed 28% of the applicant’s gross monthly income.

In the current fiscal year (2021-22) the town of Valdese General Fund will have payments of principal and interest of $260,243. This is 3.88% of our General Fund budget. The Utility Fund debt service will be $341,257, which is 6.42% of the Utility budget. In comparison with other municipalities our size, these are excellent ratios. This financial data, along with tools to compare other NC municipalities, can be found on the NC Treasurer website.