Mayor explains town debt

I was recently asked to explain the debt incurred by my town of Valdese and whether those obligations were excessive.
Although my response is specific to Valdese, all municipalities and counties across North Carolina are bound by the same rules regarding their debt. The current long-term debt in the Valdese General Fund is $4.7 million, and this has declined by $355,000 over the last two years. Some of the larger items in our general fund debt are loans for the construction of our town hall, the purchase of a fire truck and street maintenance equipment.
An important issue facing Valdese is whether to repair or construct a public safety building. Any debt related to this project would be a general fund obligation. North Carolina General Statutes prescribe that a municipality’s general fund debt cannot be more than 8% of its assessed value of taxable property. On Jan. 1, 2021, the value of taxable property in Valdese was $377,564,374. This formula would allow Valdese to have general obligation debt of $30 Million. Our current debt of $4.7 million is 16% of our debt capacity.
In addition to general obligation debt, Valdese has water and sewer utility debt of $7.6 million. Many municipalities and counties operate business enterprises such as water, sewer and electric services. Debt related to these utilities must be repaid from utility revenues, and cannot come from property taxes or other general fund revenues.
Municipal utility systems, like ours, often serve customers who live outside the municipality. For example, in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021, only 44% of our residential water sales came from Valdese citizens, while 56% of those revenues came from non-residents. Debt which is incurred to build and maintain a utility system is repaid by the customers who use the services. In Valdese, a significant portion of our utility debt is supported by customers who don’t live in Valdese and who don’t pay Valdese property taxes.
A key measurement in determining whether debt payments are reasonable and manageable is the debt-to-income ratio. Anyone who has applied for a loan will recognize the qualification requirements comparing their monthly payments of principal and interest and their income. For example, a monthly mortgage payment should not exceed 28% of the applicant’s gross monthly income.
In the current fiscal year (2021-22) the town of Valdese General Fund will have payments of principal and interest of $260,243. This is 3.88% of our General Fund budget. The Utility Fund debt service will be $341,257, which is 6.42% of the Utility budget. In comparison with other municipalities our size, these are excellent ratios. This financial data, along with tools to compare other NC municipalities, can be found on the NC Treasurer website.
Before incurring debt, Valdese must receive approval from the State Treasurer’s Local Government Commission. The commission reviews and authorizes most local government borrowing transactions. It also monitors the fiscal health of the Town and examines our annual certified audit. If the commission feels the Town is at risk of overextending its debt obligations, they would not approve additional debt.
Further, North Carolina municipalities are required to operate with a balanced budget and maintain a cash reserve or fund balance. These requirements lend confidence to the Town’s continuing ability to meet its financial obligations.
Debt is not inherently bad — a moderate amount of debt is an investment in the Town’s future. It spreads payments over a fixed number of years, allowing the debt burden to be shared across the multiple generations who will use the water and sewer infrastructure, street improvements, recreation facilities, libraries and other municipal structures.
By any analysis, my town of Valdese is in excellent financial condition. We are fortunate to live in a state with strict regulations and oversight, where nearly all of our municipalities enjoy excellent fiscal health.