Measuring success outside the spreadsheet

I think we sometimes get the wrong idea about these statements. We see them as transactional, and how could we not in the hype-transactional world we live in. We imagine Jesus telling us how to get God’s blessings, and we can’t help but hear him say, “If you are a peacemaker, God will repay you with divine blessing.”

New Testament scholar Jonathan Pennington disagrees. He says rather than setting up a transactional system of virtue and blessing, Jesus is describing what the blessed life looks like. In other words, Jesus is not demanding meekness in exchange for blessing. Instead, Jesus is saying that meekness, putting someone before yourself is what blessing looks like. When you love peace and hunger for goodness, when you live to serve rather than be served, when you lead off with compassion and mercy rather than judgement, that’s what it looks like to live a blessed life.

Read this way, the Beatitudes are an indictment against the way Jesus’ world (and ours) looks at success. Success, according to Jesus, is not rising to the top and winning the game, but playing it well. To Jesus, wealth is not measured in terms of portfolios, gated communities and sports cars. Instead, it is measured in relationships, heart attitudes, creativity and compassion.