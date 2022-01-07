Measuring success outside the spreadsheet

“But poetry, beauty, romance, love — these are what we stay alive for.”
In “Dead Poets Society,” Robin William’s character, John Keating, says these words to his students while explaining to them why they — a class of future Ivy League scholars, doctors and lawyers — are required to take his poetry class. He says endeavors like medicine, law, business and engineering are noble pursuits and necessary to keep society humming. Still, it’s the simple pleasures and beauty of art or music, the precision of poetry, the majesty of nature that bring joy and fulfillment to our lives.
I wonder if we’ve lost sight of these simpler pursuits in the 30-plus years since the film first came out. We talk a lot about jobs and business and focus on productivity and bottom lines. We even judge our elected leaders almost exclusively on how many jobs are created and how many billions of dollars the stock market gains under their watch.
But what about beauty? What about passion? What about the simple joys John Keating told his students about years ago?
In 2019, the city of Charlotte earmarked $500 million for an airport expansion without even blinking. At the same time, however, they agonized over and ultimately defeated $50 million for arts and culture. It’s the same all over the country. We’ve gotten to the point that some even consider any kind of funding for arts, culture and recreation to be “pork-barrel spending.”
And our personal lives are no different. When we speak of success, wealth or blessing, we’re almost always talking about the house we live in, the car we drive or the number on our paycheck at the end of the month. Sure, the average American worker is working 200-300 hours less than 50 years ago, but the number of two-income families has more than doubled during the same period.
Work is necessary. Work is good. God instituted work in the garden before sin crept into the picture. Believe it or not, your work is part of God’s gift to you. But so is beauty and art. So is recreation, creativity and enjoying the beauty of a masterpiece painting or a masterpiece sunset. Do we still remember how to enjoy the beauty of sounds and syllables joined together to paint a mental image? Or are words just tools to help us do business and escape poverty? Poverty — another word that doesn’t always have to have a financial implication, but almost always does.
In Matthew 5, Jesus opens his ministry with perhaps the most famous sermon ever preached, the Sermon on the Mount. The Sermon on the Mount is Jesus’ introduction to the world, his thesis statement, his manifesto. And if this sermon is his manifesto, the series of blessings or beatitudes on its front end is his life and ministry’s topic sentence. Blessed are the poor, blessed are the meek, the peacemakers, those who hunger and thirst for righteousness and justice.
I think we sometimes get the wrong idea about these statements. We see them as transactional, and how could we not in the hype-transactional world we live in. We imagine Jesus telling us how to get God’s blessings, and we can’t help but hear him say, “If you are a peacemaker, God will repay you with divine blessing.”
New Testament scholar Jonathan Pennington disagrees. He says rather than setting up a transactional system of virtue and blessing, Jesus is describing what the blessed life looks like. In other words, Jesus is not demanding meekness in exchange for blessing. Instead, Jesus is saying that meekness, putting someone before yourself is what blessing looks like. When you love peace and hunger for goodness, when you live to serve rather than be served, when you lead off with compassion and mercy rather than judgement, that’s what it looks like to live a blessed life.
Read this way, the Beatitudes are an indictment against the way Jesus’ world (and ours) looks at success. Success, according to Jesus, is not rising to the top and winning the game, but playing it well. To Jesus, wealth is not measured in terms of portfolios, gated communities and sports cars. Instead, it is measured in relationships, heart attitudes, creativity and compassion.
And it makes sense. Why would God give us a sense of beauty and awe if we were not meant to use them? Why would God allow sound to work in such a way that it can come together as music, deeply impacting our emotions, if we were not supposed to appreciate it? Why would God allow light to bend and refract to create the beauty of a sunset unless we were meant to appreciate it? None of these things are necessary. They are gifts to us, added benefits, little joys and blessings we often miss on the way to what we call bigger things. They are God’s “pork-barrel projects.”
Business, law, medicine, politics — these things are still necessary and will be until Jesus returns, but beauty, love, nature and creativity are God’s gifts to us. Money may sustain our lives, but these are still the things that make our lives worth living.
Jason Koon is an ordained minister who lives in Morganton with his wife and two teenage daughters. Email him at jason.koon035@gmail.com.
Jason Koon is an ordained minister who lives in Morganton with his wife and two teenage daughters. Email him at jason.koon035@gmail.com.