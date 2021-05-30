Memorial Day meaning and a bit of history - Generations

It’s Memorial Day on Monday, a solemn holiday commemorating all men and women who have died in U.S. military service. In 1868, a few years after the Civil War, an organization of Union veterans established the holiday, then known as Decoration Day, as a time to decorate the graves of fallen soldiers with flowers. Today, the holiday has been formally observed at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C.
In 1971, Memorial Day was established as a federal holiday taking place on the last Monday in May. In 2000, Congress passed the National Moment of Remembrance Act, which encourages Americans to observe a moment of silence at 3 p.m. local time to remember those who have died in service.
In an 1868 Decoration Day address at Arlington, James Garfield captured the true meaning of a moment of silence on Memorial Day in his address: “If silence is ever golden, it must be here beside the graves of 15,000 men, whose lives were more significant than speech, and whose death was a poem, the music of which can never be sung.”
During the 3 p.m. moment of remembrance on Memorial Day, Amtrak conductors sound one long whistle in honor of those who have died in service.
Although the holiday began as a way to honor soldiers who died in the Civil War, the day now honors all U.S. veterans who have sacrificed their lives. When a women’s memorial association in Columbus, Mississippi, decorated the graves of both Confederate and Union soldiers on April 25, 1866, this act of generosity and reconciliation prompted an editorial piece, published by Horace Greeley’s New York Tribune, and a poem by Francis Miles Finch, “The Blue and the Grey,” published in the Atlantic Monthly. The practice of strewing flowers on soldiers’ graves soon became popular throughout the reunited nation. Beautiful red poppies became a symbol of Memorial Day because they were mentioned in a 1915 poem by Canadian soldier John McCrae, “In Flanders Fields.”
Today, tradition dictates that the president of the U.S. or his or her designee lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Rules and regulations dictate that on Memorial Day, according to the U.S. Flag Code, the American flag should be hoisted quickly up to full staff at sunrise, then lowered to half-staff until noon, and then returned to the top of the staff.
Many veterans, as well as friends and family of veterans, make a pilgrimage to the monuments in Washington, D.C. over the weekend, including the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. The memorial includes the names of more than 58,000 servicemen and women who gave their lives in service in the Vietnam Conflict. The memorial also includes “The Three Servicemen” statue and the Vietnam Women’s Memorial.
Some trivia: New York was the first state to recognize Memorial Day as an official holiday. Also, some Southern states celebrate a Confederate Memorial Day, or Confederate Heroes Day, in late April, remembering the Confederate soldiers who died during the Civil War.
One you may not know: The first Indianapolis 500 race took place on Memorial Day in 1911.
You all know I love quotes, so here are my favorite ones with regard to Memorial Day:
“As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter the words, but to live by them.” – John F. Kennedy
“Those who have long enjoyed such privileges as we enjoy forget in time that men have died to win them.” – Franklin D. Roosevelt
“No man is entitled to the blessings of freedom unless he be vigilant in its preservation.” – General Douglas MacArthur
“It doesn’t take a hero to order men into battle. It takes a hero to be one of those men who goes into battle.” – Norman Schwarzkopf
“It is foolish and wrong to mourn the men who died. Rather we should thank God such men lived.” – George S. Patton
“Ceremonies are important. But our gratitude has to be more than visits to the troops, and once-a-year Memorial Day ceremonies. We honor the dead best by treating the living well.” – Jennifer M. Granholm, current U.S. Secretary of Energy
And my absolute favorite comes from an unknown source: “If you want to thank a soldier, be the kind of American worth fighting for.”
Peg DeMarco is a Morganton resident who writes a weekly features column for The News Herald. Contact her at pegdemarco@earthlink.net.