Memorial Day meaning and a bit of history - Generations

It’s Memorial Day on Monday, a solemn holiday commemorating all men and women who have died in U.S. military service. In 1868, a few years after the Civil War, an organization of Union veterans established the holiday, then known as Decoration Day, as a time to decorate the graves of fallen soldiers with flowers. Today, the holiday has been formally observed at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C.

In 1971, Memorial Day was established as a federal holiday taking place on the last Monday in May. In 2000, Congress passed the National Moment of Remembrance Act, which encourages Americans to observe a moment of silence at 3 p.m. local time to remember those who have died in service.

In an 1868 Decoration Day address at Arlington, James Garfield captured the true meaning of a moment of silence on Memorial Day in his address: “If silence is ever golden, it must be here beside the graves of 15,000 men, whose lives were more significant than speech, and whose death was a poem, the music of which can never be sung.”

During the 3 p.m. moment of remembrance on Memorial Day, Amtrak conductors sound one long whistle in honor of those who have died in service.