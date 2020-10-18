Misinformation being weaponized

"Jared Kushner is under federal investigation for diverting money to terrorist organizations according to a guy I met at the gas station who told me he works for the FBI" is something I would never be allowed to publish.

"Donald Trump Jr. has an escalating cocaine dependency problem according to a woman I ran into at the supermarket who told me she's his dealer" is another sentence my editor would flag.

There is, you see, this thing in the news business called judgment. You may or may not have ever heard of it, though it is supposed to be one of the foundation stones of journalism.

Many of us have spent years pretending otherwise. Which is to say, pretending we are not in the business of deciding what is important and what isn't, what is authoritative and what is not. Instead, we embrace false equivalence and specious syntactical strategies to spare ourselves from having to draw even the most obvious conclusions.

That's how you get people hanging nooses and using the n-word and reporters dubbing it "racially insensitive."

It's how you get news media creating fake balance between climate scientists and climate change deniers.