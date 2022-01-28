Morals, ethics speak to spiritual character

Few people have ever heard of John Luther Jones, but they probably are quite familiar with the nickname and the American folk song “Casey Jones.” Although several different possible dates have been proposed for his birth, today’s date, March 11 in 1864 is also listed.
Very little is known concerning his public expression of religion, but in my opinion that does not necessitate that he was void of faith. We do know that in 1886, Casey was baptized as an adult in a Mobile, Alabama, Catholic church. But other than that, he is not known to have ever attended, much less participated in religion. In fact, the apparent reason for his baptism was more about being in love with Mary Joanna Brady than possessing any kind of spiritual experience. Soon after his “embracing of the faith,” the two were married.
Allow me to interject here that there are many people, who in their unique and personal manner, express their spirituality in a style of living more than associating themselves with an institution of any kind. Casey Jones was well known and respected for this element of his life. Let me list three examples in the life of Casey Jones.
First, while Casey enjoyed the reputation of an engineer who often broke the rules and took daring chances with his engine, but assured the passengers would always arrive on schedule, the railroad company’s own record dispute that notion. Of the number of infractions recorded against Jones, the majority were citations for failing to arrive on time as opposed to speeding recklessly down the rails.
For another, rather than the daredevil persona of folk legend, a more realistic example of the man’s nature took place in 1895 as his train was approaching Michigan City, Mississippi. He had reduced his speed considerably in order to walk out on the running board to oil the relief valves and turned the engine over to another engineer named Stevenson. Outside the cab, he saw ahead some children darting across the tracks, but in particular, a small girl who had frozen, unable to move at the sight of the oncoming locomotive. Stevenson threw the gear in reverse, but even so, Casey judged correctly that the tactic was insufficient. Placing his own life in perilous danger, he crawled out on the pilot (known by many as a "cowcatcher"), leaned forward and literally scooped the child up with his free arm.
As a final illustration, the famous wreck for which he was celebrated in a folk song is also representative of his humane nature and contradictory of the fabled macho personality. Heading for Vaughn, Mississippi, Jones had not been informed of three trains in the station ahead totaling more length than the passing tracks could handle. A delicate maneuver known by railroad men as a "saw-by" could easily have been applied to the situation. Instead, Jones only became aware of the problem with 300 feet of distance while his engine was moving at 75 mph. Ordering others to jump from the cab, to the last moment he remained pulling hard on the brake and the steam whistle hopefully alerting any in the cars stalled ahead of the danger.
One’s behavior is always indicative of their true nature. Of negative behavior, we observe, “I can’t hear what you’re saying because your actions are shouting so loudly.”
But what about the reverse conduct? Even if one does not verbalize their faith formally, does not their moral and ethical conduct utter also of their spiritual character?
In Matthew’s Gospel, Jesus’ words were clear and decisive on judgment day, when those who had fed the hungry, clothed the naked, attended the lonely, etc. asked, “When did we do such things?” His reply was brief, but not subtle: “When you have done it unto the least of these my brethren, you have done it unto me.”
The Rev. Johnny A. Phillips is a retired minister who lives in Burke County. Email him at phillips_sue@bellsouth.net.