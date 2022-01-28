Morals, ethics speak to spiritual character

Few people have ever heard of John Luther Jones, but they probably are quite familiar with the nickname and the American folk song “Casey Jones.” Although several different possible dates have been proposed for his birth, today’s date, March 11 in 1864 is also listed.

Very little is known concerning his public expression of religion, but in my opinion that does not necessitate that he was void of faith. We do know that in 1886, Casey was baptized as an adult in a Mobile, Alabama, Catholic church. But other than that, he is not known to have ever attended, much less participated in religion. In fact, the apparent reason for his baptism was more about being in love with Mary Joanna Brady than possessing any kind of spiritual experience. Soon after his “embracing of the faith,” the two were married.

Allow me to interject here that there are many people, who in their unique and personal manner, express their spirituality in a style of living more than associating themselves with an institution of any kind. Casey Jones was well known and respected for this element of his life. Let me list three examples in the life of Casey Jones.