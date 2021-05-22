More funny facts to absorb

Often, an inventor has misgivings about his or her invention. Take for instance Tim Berners-Lee, who created the main software of the World Wide Web. His biggest regret was adding “//” after “https:” in a web address. It was standard for programming but didn’t serve any real purpose, and when looking back in 2009, he said leaving it out would have saved time and space. It’s OK, Tim, we forgive you and the world has adjusted quite well.

And speaking about “OK,” in the 1830s, people jokingly spelled abbreviations incorrectly, and one of the most famous was an abbreviation for “All correct,” a trendy version for “orl korrekt,” and later shortened to simply OK. Historians think it stuck because Martin Van Buren, known as Old Kinderhook after his hometown in New York, supporters called themselves the OK Club when he was campaigning for reelection. Popular as ever, it remains in our vocabulary today.

Although rocket liftoffs aren’t as popular as they were years ago when the public sat glued in front of the black and white TV to watch a NASA rocket soar into space, what you might not know is that NASA uses countdowns because of a sci-fi film. The countdown Fritz Lang used to create suspense in the rocket launch scene of his 1929 silent film “Frau im Mond” didn’t just change film history, it also inspired NASA to use countdowns before its own blastoffs.