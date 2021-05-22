More funny facts to absorb

It might be time for another round of interesting, and sometimes funny, facts for a column, so I scoured Google and came up with a couple that may be surprising to some of you and certainly enough fodder to use at a party when the conversation turns to politics and you want to change it quickly.
This one hit home for, since I was born and raised in New York, and Coney Island was the ultimate day of fun for kids and teens. What I didn’t know then is that roller coasters were invented to distract Americans from sin. In the 1880s, hosiery businessman LaMarcus Thompson hated that Americans were tempted by hedonistic places like saloons and brothels, so he set out to straighten up one of the most immoral places he could think of: Coney Island. There, he built America’s first roller coaster to give New Yorkers some good, clean fun — away from seedier pastimes – and Coney’s success led the way for other cities to do the same.
It’s difficult to believe, but dunce caps actually used to be signs of intelligence for the wearer. Thirteenth-century philosopher John Duns Scotus believed that a pointed cap would help spread knowledge from the tip to the brain, and his “Dunsmen” followers wore them as a badge of honor. In the 1500s, though, his ideas became less popular and the meaning of the Duns cap was turned on its head, becoming something of a joke and the complete opposite of intelligence.
Often, an inventor has misgivings about his or her invention. Take for instance Tim Berners-Lee, who created the main software of the World Wide Web. His biggest regret was adding “//” after “https:” in a web address. It was standard for programming but didn’t serve any real purpose, and when looking back in 2009, he said leaving it out would have saved time and space. It’s OK, Tim, we forgive you and the world has adjusted quite well.
And speaking about “OK,” in the 1830s, people jokingly spelled abbreviations incorrectly, and one of the most famous was an abbreviation for “All correct,” a trendy version for “orl korrekt,” and later shortened to simply OK. Historians think it stuck because Martin Van Buren, known as Old Kinderhook after his hometown in New York, supporters called themselves the OK Club when he was campaigning for reelection. Popular as ever, it remains in our vocabulary today.
Although rocket liftoffs aren’t as popular as they were years ago when the public sat glued in front of the black and white TV to watch a NASA rocket soar into space, what you might not know is that NASA uses countdowns because of a sci-fi film. The countdown Fritz Lang used to create suspense in the rocket launch scene of his 1929 silent film “Frau im Mond” didn’t just change film history, it also inspired NASA to use countdowns before its own blastoffs.
The city of love, Paris, France, is without a doubt enjoying that recognition due in part to the majestic, beautiful Eiffel Tower (yes, I’ve seen and been up it, and nothing compares). But what many of you may not know was that the Eiffel Tower was originally intended for Barcelona, Spain. The Spanish city thought the design was too ugly, so Gustave Eiffel pitched it to Paris instead as a temporary landmark during its 1889 International Exposition. French critics didn’t like it much either, but an adoring public from around the world proved that the critics were wrong.
Staying in the international category, there happens to be five countries in the world that don’t have airports. For those that want to travel to Vatican City, San Marino, Monaco, Liechtenstein, and Andorra, you’ll have to fly into a close airport and travel the rest of the way by car or boat. Liechtenstein is nearly eight times smaller than the city of Los Angeles, with its largest city housing only 6,000 residents, and it’s doing just fine without an airport.
On the other extreme, the U.S. has the most airports in a country by far. As of 2013, it had 13,513 airports — a third of all the airports in the world. Brazil comes in second with 4,093 and third is Mexico with 1,714.
Changing course from travel to food, the original Three Musketeers candy bars of the 1930s came in three-packs with a different nougat flavor in each: vanilla, chocolate, or strawberry. However, World War II rations made that triple threat expensive, so the company cut down to one and kept it that way even to present day.
PEZ candy, still popular today, was originally invented to help smokers quit. The Austrian PEZ creator named the candies after the German word for peppermint (Pffefferminz). When they were introduced in 1927, they were round mints sold in tins. Today, there are hundreds of dispensers -- check them out on https://us.pez.com that groups them by decade. Most popular dispenser? Santa Claus, of course.
And in the “thank goodness someone invented it” category, did you know that before toilet paper was invented, Americans used to use corn cobs? Alternatively, they’d use periodicals like the Farmer’s Almanac, which was designed with a hole so it could hang in outhouses.
And, finally, in the “bet you try it” category, it’s impossible to hum while holding your nose. Why? Normally, when you hum, the air is able to escape through your nose to create the sound and it can’t do that when you’re holding it shut.
Go ahead, try it. Of course, I did!
Peg DeMarco is a Morganton resident who writes a weekly features column for The News Herald. Contact her at pegdemarco@earthlink.net.