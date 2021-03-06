More is more with vaccinations

How U.S. public officials and regulators talk about vaccination also reflects an asymmetric treatment of errors of commission and omission. The general message is that even after Americans are vaccinated, they will still have to wear masks, refrain from visiting their loved ones, and so on. And to be sure, even twice-vaccinated people face some risk of contracting COVID-19 or transmitting it. Public health officials are afraid if they tell people to relax, some Americans will take more risk, and more deaths will result.

That is a legitimate concern — but there are risks in both directions. If getting vaccinated is not seen as a significant life improvement, people will be less likely to get vaccinated. So the better message, from both an individual and public-health standpoint, is that getting vaccinated will lead to fun consequences.

To be clear, public health officials are encouraging additional vaccinations. But they don’t seem to realize how much their own ostensibly “careful” rhetoric makes vaccination sound unappealing. “Not talking up the vaccines” is a sin of omission, not a sin of commission, and so it is tolerated and is not a major issue for public debate.

Should public officials be allowed, indeed encouraged, to treat sins of commission and omission so differently, as private citizens (myself included) typically do?