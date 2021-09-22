More trivia for fun - Generations

This next one is slightly creepy, but in ancient Greece and Rome, doctors used spider webs to make bandages for their patients. Spider webs supposedly have natural antiseptic and anti-fungal properties, which can help keep wounds clean and prevent infection. It's also said that spider webs are rich in vitamin K, which helps promote clotting. I’ll stick to the good old reliable Band-Aid brand.

In the “miraculous find” category, a woman in Sweden lost her wedding ring while cooking for Christmas in 1995. She looked everywhere for it, even had her kitchen floor pulled up hoping she could find it, but no luck. However, in 2012 and 16 years later, while gardening and living in the same house, she found the ring wrapped around a carrot sprouting in the middle of it. The only explanation was that the ring must have been lost in vegetable peelings that were turned into compost.

In the “treasure comes in all forms” category, in 2008, two Virginia sisters found a cornflake that was shaped like the state of Illinois. I’m not entirely sure why, but they decided to try and sell it on eBay. Monty Kerr, the owner of a trivia website from Austin, Texas, was the buyer and he paid $1,350 for it. He explained that he wanted the special piece of cereal for his traveling museum and told the Associated Press, "We're starting a collection of pop culture and Americana items and thought this was a fantastic one."