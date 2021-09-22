More trivia for fun - Generations

Here’s some more trivia that I hope will bring a smile to your face as you read this column.
Did you ever wonder how the fabulous drive-thru idea came about that revolutionized fast food and made our lives so much easier? We have the military to thank for it. The first McDonald's drive-thru was installed in a restaurant based in Sierra Vista, Arizona, located near the Fort Huachuca military installation. Military rules forbade the soldiers from wearing their military uniforms in public, and they weren't about to change into civilian clothes just to grab a burger and run back to base. Restaurant manager David Rich came up with a solution: cut a hole into the wall and allow members of the military to pick up their orders without stepping out of their cars. The convenience and simplicity of the idea quickly caught on, and every other vendor decided it was the way to make huge profits in record time.
Today, sunglasses serve as protective eyewear, effectively preventing bright sunlight from causing discomfort or damage to our eyes. But who started the trend of this highly competitive and coveted fashion accessory? Well, 12th century judges have earned the right to take credit for first using them. Sunglasses were originally made from smoky quartz, and judges decided they were ideal to mask their emotions when they were questioning witnesses. Marketing and new material brought it all together through the passage of time, and it’s a $3.6 billion dollar industry today.
This next one is slightly creepy, but in ancient Greece and Rome, doctors used spider webs to make bandages for their patients. Spider webs supposedly have natural antiseptic and anti-fungal properties, which can help keep wounds clean and prevent infection. It's also said that spider webs are rich in vitamin K, which helps promote clotting. I’ll stick to the good old reliable Band-Aid brand.
In the “miraculous find” category, a woman in Sweden lost her wedding ring while cooking for Christmas in 1995. She looked everywhere for it, even had her kitchen floor pulled up hoping she could find it, but no luck. However, in 2012 and 16 years later, while gardening and living in the same house, she found the ring wrapped around a carrot sprouting in the middle of it. The only explanation was that the ring must have been lost in vegetable peelings that were turned into compost.
In the “treasure comes in all forms” category, in 2008, two Virginia sisters found a cornflake that was shaped like the state of Illinois. I’m not entirely sure why, but they decided to try and sell it on eBay. Monty Kerr, the owner of a trivia website from Austin, Texas, was the buyer and he paid $1,350 for it. He explained that he wanted the special piece of cereal for his traveling museum and told the Associated Press, "We're starting a collection of pop culture and Americana items and thought this was a fantastic one."
In the “never take your fortune cookie for granted” category, in 2005, one Powerball drawing had a shocking 110 second-place winners who all attributed their luck to a fortune cookie. The people at Powerball were suspicious (typically, there are just four or five second-place winners); however, after a thorough investigation, it was determined that no foul play was involved. Wonton Food, a Chinese fortune cookie distribution factory in Long Island City, just so happened to correctly foretell five of the six winning numbers.
"We are so excited," Ho Sing Lee, president of the cookie manufacturer, said at the time. "I knew people took our lucky numbers seriously. It shows that they really do tell fortunes, and we are happy so many people have benefited." Each winner took home between $100,000 and $500,000, depending on how much they bet.
In the wacky world of scientists who tend to study everything and anything, if you thought it was impressive that humans can make it to the top of Mount Everest, you'll be stunned to find out that bumblebees can make it to the summit, too. Researchers who tracked two bees that were able to fly at more than 29,525 feet (or 9,000 meters, which is higher than Everest) admitted that they were "shocked at how high they could fly."
Two bees? You’ve got to wonder how they kept track of two specific bees since they usually travel in a swarm.
Another research study commissioned by Guinness found that an estimated 162,719 pints of Irish stout go to waste every year … via mustaches. Here’s the algorithm: 0.56 milliliters of Guinness gets trapped in the average beard or mustache with each sip. And it takes about 10 sips to finish a pint. An estimated 92,370 Guinness consumers every year in the UK have facial hair. Assuming they consume on average 180 pints each a year, the total cost of wasted Guinness annually is about $536,000.
Keeping in the spirits category, if bourbon is your drink of choice, you might want to plan a road trip to Kentucky. The state is not only responsible for 95% of the world's bourbon, according to The Atlantic, but there is also so much of it that the 4.7 million barrels in the state's distilleries outnumber the 4.3 million people living in the area (so that’s a barrel per person).
And now for my hero as I get ready to welcome another 70-plus birthday this month. Chau Smith was always an avid runner and, in 2017, the Missouri native decided that for her 70th birthday, she would complete seven marathons in one week across all the continents. Smith ran in Perth, Australia, Cairo, Amsterdam, Singapore, New York, Chile and King George Island, Antarctica. She’d wake up, run the marathon, then board a plane to the next location. Traveling made it challenging — for example, Smith made the race in Egypt just minutes before the start because her plane to Cairo was delayed.
And what did Smith do to celebrate after her seventh and final run in Antarctica? While resting at the southern tip of Chile, she heard about another race. Two days later, she tied on her Saucony shoes and was ready to go for an eighth marathon.
Despite all obstacles, this spunky woman keeps running and proves that determination doesn’t diminish with age.
