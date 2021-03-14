Most innovative companies of 2021

In the health field, Waltham, Massachusetts-based Corindus has developed robotic medical devices for some types of coronary and vascular procedures. The company is moving toward making robotic systems that will allow a highly experienced or specialized surgeon to perform a cardiovascular procedure from an office thousands of miles away from the patient. That vision was part of what convinced health tech giant Siemens to acquire Corindus for $1.1 billion in 2020. In the near future, the companies intend to combine the Corindus robotics tech with Siemens’ established digital imaging and AI surgery tools.

E-commerce has become the norm in 2021, and lightning speed delivery is the hook to pull consumers in when ordering goods online. Today, we want it – and we want it fast. Bedford, Massachusetts-based Berkshire Grey is one company e-commerce businesses have embraced to reach Amazon-level speeds in order fulfillment. The company makes integrated robotics systems that can move around a facility picking out products and placing them in shipping containers. The company provides its robots on a “robotics-as-a-service” basis. Berkshire Grey says its regular customers doubled their reliance on the robots during the pandemic.

Personal shopper? You’ll enjoy it because your own personal shopper will be in the form of a robot able to select items and get them shipped out quickly to you.