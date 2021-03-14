Most innovative companies of 2021

Personally, one of the most interesting websites to visit during the last few years has been www.fastcompany.com, mostly due to its varied array of topics on technology advances and how our world will change for the good. In the beginning, I looked at it as a sort of science fiction online magazine, but advances in the latest technology aren’t so farfetched and actually within our immediate grasp.
This past month’s issue didn’t disappoint. Robotics and automation have already transformed how certain industries work and advanced technology is making strides in even more areas in retail, food and health care simply because businesses have become more reliant on automation and robotics during the pandemic.
Companies that made the most innovative list for 2020-21 not only have amazing technology, but they’re applying it in ways that make a positive difference on our lives and the environment. As far as the environment, DroneSeed, whose main focus is the replanting of greenery in fire-ravaged forests by drones, ranks No. 1. With the worst wildfire season on record in the U.S., resulting in more than 8 million acres of land burned, our precious forests suffered immense devastation.
On average, the world loses 18.8 million acres of forest to fires every year. Getting all that forest replanted and back to converting carbon dioxide is crucial to the environment, but in practice, it’s a costly and slow process, near impossible without advanced technology.
Seattle-based DroneSeed uses swarms of huge drones to carry seeds to burned areas and plant them in spots where they’re most likely to grow well. The seeds are delivered in “vessels” designed to keep the seed hydrated and protected from animals. The company says that it’s seen its contracts jump well into the six figures this year, and it’s now working with the Nature Conservancy and three of the five largest timber companies.
DroneSeed provides advanced seed enablement so the seeds take root and grow fast. Nursery suppliers lack capacity to reforest after sizeable wildfires — especially repeat fires. The scientists at DroneSeed invented a proprietary seed vessel that boosts survival rates to quickly restore thousands of acres of wildfire ravaged land starting in 30 days.
Forestry is a complicated science involving tree-planters, soil tillers and helicopters – the last method ultra-expensive to cover large areas. Drones, therefore, seemed the logical technology-driven vessel to use for seed planting for super coverage. Thousands of seed vessels are loaded into FAA heavy-lift certified drone swarms, each aircraft planting 3/4 of an acre per flight.
The drones can plant 50 acres of seeds per day, as opposed to manually planting them, which equates to about 2 acres per day. The team working the drones is composed of nursery managers, foresters, ecologists, biologists and engineers and they use a laser mapping system to ensure good planting.
In the health field, Waltham, Massachusetts-based Corindus has developed robotic medical devices for some types of coronary and vascular procedures. The company is moving toward making robotic systems that will allow a highly experienced or specialized surgeon to perform a cardiovascular procedure from an office thousands of miles away from the patient. That vision was part of what convinced health tech giant Siemens to acquire Corindus for $1.1 billion in 2020. In the near future, the companies intend to combine the Corindus robotics tech with Siemens’ established digital imaging and AI surgery tools.
E-commerce has become the norm in 2021, and lightning speed delivery is the hook to pull consumers in when ordering goods online. Today, we want it – and we want it fast. Bedford, Massachusetts-based Berkshire Grey is one company e-commerce businesses have embraced to reach Amazon-level speeds in order fulfillment. The company makes integrated robotics systems that can move around a facility picking out products and placing them in shipping containers. The company provides its robots on a “robotics-as-a-service” basis. Berkshire Grey says its regular customers doubled their reliance on the robots during the pandemic.
Personal shopper? You’ll enjoy it because your own personal shopper will be in the form of a robot able to select items and get them shipped out quickly to you.
Specialized robots are starting to emerge for the general public’s enjoyment. For example, Embodied is the creator of Moxie, a big-eyed little robot meant to be a friend to a child. Moxie plays games, tells stories, inspires creativity, and it’s programmed to respond to natural conversation. It’s hard to grasp, but Moxie can even recognize eye contact, detect facial expressions, recall people, places and things, and it starts learning about its child from the moment it’s turned on.
Sound a little creepy? Perhaps, but it’s part of the package of robotics that the next generation will embrace and they may do it with gusto.
A small Phoenix-based company, Handwrytten, has applied robotics to marketing communications. It designs robots (95 of them so far) that write personal notes in a handwriting style the customer chooses at an online storefront. The robot then sends the note to the address provided by the customer. Even the address is “handwritten” on the envelope, which is important, because recipients are three times more likely to open handwritten envelopes than those that are typed.
And what robotic technology is coming next in the food industry? UK-based online grocer Ocado believes that it can convince the public to buy groceries online rather than leave the house to shop at a store and fulfilling online orders is better done by robots in warehouses than by shoppers in the aisles of a grocery store. This all depends on the quality of the robotics, in which Ocado continues to invest. The company recently purchased San Francisco-based Kindred Systems, which specializes in robotic piece-picking, for $262 million, and Las Vegas-based Haddington Dynamics, which makes low-cost robotic arms, for $25 million.
As Dylan so eloquently wrote decades ago, “The times, they are a-changin'.”
Peg DeMarco is a Morganton resident who writes a weekly features column for The News Herald.