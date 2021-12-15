Move the university headquarters?

Should the University of North Carolina System headquarters be moved from Chapel Hill to Raleigh, where it could be conveniently closer to other state educational agencies and the General Assembly that has ultimate control over it?

In its recently adopted budget bill, the legislature provided for this move. Nobody argues with its power to direct such a move. But there is a widespread difference of opinion about the wisdom of this action.

I will share some of these different views and then tell you my own thoughts.

Tom Campbell, a respected columnist and longtime observer of North Carolina government and culture, writes that the move would be a good development. Despite disagreeing with the Senate majority’s leader, Phil Berger, about many educational issues, Campbell thinks the move to Raleigh would be positive.

Even though Campbell supports the move, he criticizes legislators for meddling in university life, writing, “Their hackles have really been raised by our state-supported universities, which they contend doesn’t offer enough conservative philosophy to balance liberal teachings.”