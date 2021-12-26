Movie Favorite “Christmas Vacation” - Generations

One behind the scenes bit of trivia: when Clark had his tantrum when the Christmas decorations refused to light up, Chase does a lot of kicking in his rampage. The reason you don’t see much arm movement is that early in that scene Chase punched a Santa figurine and broke his pinky. They kept that take in the movie, but it was too painful for Chase to continue to use one of his hands, so they changed his action to using his feet.

Although the movie has loads of Christmas props, scenes and costumes to signify that it’s a movie geared solely to the Christmas holiday, the movie doesn’t feature Christmas Day at all and ends on Christmas Eve with Santa flying across the sky in his sled pulled by a herd of reindeer. The eyes of the excited children, however, give it a perfect ending.

“Christmas Vacation” debuted at No. 2 in the box office, which wasn’t too bad as it was running against “Back to the Future Part II,” which had come out a couple of weeks earlier. Since “Christmas Vacation” was geared toward everything Christmas, in its third week in theaters, it became the No. 1 movie in America and held that spot for the next week as well. Once Christmas had passed, so had the movie at the box office, but it still draws a huge audience courtesy of DVDs and streaming services.