Movie Favorite “Christmas Vacation” - Generations

By the time you read this, the Christmas holiday will have passed, but for at least another couple of weeks, families will enjoy time together watching the most popular movies about the holiday. Other than perhaps the most popular, “A Christmas Story,” with Ralphie craving a Red Ryder rifle for Christmas, and set during the time period when I was growing up and enjoying Christmas as a kid, my next favorite has got to be the antics of the Griswolds in “Christmas Vacation.”
Fun with the Griswolds began with “National Lampoon’s Vacation” in 1983 in their quest to take a trip to Wally World, followed by “European Vacation” in 1985. Four years later came the funniest one of all, “Christmas Vacation,” and here’s a few snippets of information behind the production that you might not have known.
The late writer John Hughes had an impact on comedy in the ‘80s and wrote screenplays for the successful “Pretty in Pink,” “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” and “Uncle Buck,” just to name a few big ones, plus he had written the first two “Vacation” movies with stunning success at the box office. The studio wanted him to write a third and he agreed, because he already had a short story called “Christmas ‘59” he could base it on. That story had appeared in an issue of the “National Lampoon” magazine in 1980.
Chris Columbus was the first director attached to “Christmas Vacation.” However, before shooting commenced, he dropped off the project because he found Chevy Chase impossible to work with. Chevy? We know he’s hilariously funny, but perhaps not so to a director with a tight timeline and a huge movie budget to balance.
Hughes, too, was reluctant to write a third movie in the series, because he feared the movies were becoming all about Chase and less about the story. But he went ahead and created the third Griswold saga in record time.
To make up for all the trouble between Columbus and Chase, and to soften Columbus’ departure from the film, Hughes offered Columbus the chance to direct one of two scripts he had sitting around and Columbus chose the “Home Alone” script, which, of course, became one of the biggest hits of all time.
The new director for “Christmas Vacation” was Jeremiah Chechik and, surprisingly, this was his first-ever movie – wow, what a way to start a career! Chechik did a magnificent job and even made his own personal appearance in the movie in the scene where Clark is reading a copy of “People” magazine and his fingers are sticky with tree sap. Director Chechik’s face graces the cover of the magazine Chase is holding – look for it the next time you watch the movie!
Russ and Audrey, the Griswold kids, are played by different actors in all the “Vacation” movies, but Johnny Galecki playing Russ and Juliette Lewis playing Audrey are so good in the “Christmas” one, especially when the family goes off in the forest to cut down a Christmas tree.
Beverly D’Angelo was fabulous in all three Griswold fables, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus made history as a neighbor of the Griswolds. A fantastic break for the gifted comedian, she snared the role of Elaine on TV’s successful series “Seinfeld” for nine seasons.
Just 5 feet tall, at age 81, Mae Questel brilliantly played Bethany, Clark’s aunt who was dealing with senility in her advanced age. However, the movie crew claimed that in reality Questel was sharp as a tack. Sadly, this was her final film as she passed away in 1998 at the age of 89. Mae’s career began in 1930, and she was successful in animation and enjoyed contributing her voice to characters Betty Boop and Olive Oyl.
And although Bethany’s husband Lewis looks to be around the same age as her in the film, Brooklyn-born William Hickey, who played the part, was only 62. Hickey enjoyed a career in film, television and theater and he also was a respected teacher. Notable for his unique, gravelly voice and somewhat offbeat appearance, Hickey, in his later years, was often cast in “cantankerous-but-clever old man” roles. In actuality, he was kind and understanding when teaching his craft. He was perfect as Uncle Lewis who accidentally lights up the Griswold Christmas tree with his cigar.
One behind the scenes bit of trivia: when Clark had his tantrum when the Christmas decorations refused to light up, Chase does a lot of kicking in his rampage. The reason you don’t see much arm movement is that early in that scene Chase punched a Santa figurine and broke his pinky. They kept that take in the movie, but it was too painful for Chase to continue to use one of his hands, so they changed his action to using his feet.
Although the movie has loads of Christmas props, scenes and costumes to signify that it’s a movie geared solely to the Christmas holiday, the movie doesn’t feature Christmas Day at all and ends on Christmas Eve with Santa flying across the sky in his sled pulled by a herd of reindeer. The eyes of the excited children, however, give it a perfect ending.
“Christmas Vacation” debuted at No. 2 in the box office, which wasn’t too bad as it was running against “Back to the Future Part II,” which had come out a couple of weeks earlier. Since “Christmas Vacation” was geared toward everything Christmas, in its third week in theaters, it became the No. 1 movie in America and held that spot for the next week as well. Once Christmas had passed, so had the movie at the box office, but it still draws a huge audience courtesy of DVDs and streaming services.
“Christmas Vacation” made $73.3 million on a $25 million box office, more than either of the first two movies.
Enjoy watching it again this year – I know I will!
Peg DeMarco is a Morganton resident who writes a weekly features column for The News Herald. Contact her at pegdemarco@earthlink.net.
