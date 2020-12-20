Music to our ears - Generations

In 1967, the Rolling Stones were excited to be on the Ed Sullivan Show, but they were asked not to perform “Let’s Spend the Night Together.” Ever the rebels, they refused, but they worked out a compromise, agreeing to change the lyrics to the less suggestive "let's spend some time together." Instead, Mick Jagger sang "let's spend some mmmm together." To the more optimistic moralists, he was singing "time" and just mumbling. Nonetheless, Sullivan banned them from ever appearing on the show again.

In 1972, John Lennon told “Record Mirror” magazine that the reason his song “Imagine” was “too real for people, so nobody bought it.” It actually was because of the line “Imagine there’s no heaven, and no religion too” that some parties objected to. And some funeral homes reportedly still refuse to play it today. So sad because it is one of my personal favorites.

While Phil Collins’ “In the Air Tonight” doesn’t seem controversial, world events still saw it banned -- twice. During the Gulf War, the BBC refused to play it, reportedly because it conjured up images of missiles, and then after 9/11, it was one of many songs banned by Clear Channel Communications (now iHeartMedia) with the same justification.