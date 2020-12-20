Music to our ears - Generations

This column is about music, beginning with the big story about Bob Dylan selling the rights to 600 of his songs to Universal Music at an unverified sum, but in the ballpark of $300 million. That’s quite a difference from when the traveling from boxcar to boxcar troubadour signed his first music publishing deal in 1962, which was the copyrights of his very early songs. They were brokered by Lou Levy of Leeds Music Publishing and, at that time, according to an AP article, the young Dylan said, “Lou had advanced me $100 against future royalties to sign the paper, and that was fine with me.”
What a difference in a fully grown-up Dylan’s rationale after six decades. As a huge Dylan fan for those six decades, during which his words helped me heal a broken heart, ease unrest in typical teenage rebellion and travel with me to ports unknown across the globe, perhaps that’s why I’m having a difficult time knowing that Dylan would choose to sell his songs for any price.
Yes, I know many readers are probably shaking their heads and describing me as an unrealistic optimist, out of touch with the “meat and potatoes” philosophy of so many others that believe “everything has a price.”
But that’s just me, still a Pollyanna even at this ripe old age, who values words as if they were worth more than a stack of bills bearing the image of President Woodrow Wilson. But, then again, on the flip side, I don’t have any type of genius work to sell.
As a reader of this particular column, what do you think? All opinions are welcome, will be kept anonymous, and I’ll do a future column on this subject with results from all your comments.
In the meantime, here’s another subject about music. While I was researching stuff about Dylan, I came across articles about popular songs that were banned in the U.S. (and Dylan didn’t make any of the lists).
In 1957, despite their image for showing a wholesome side, the Everly Brothers made the news when “Wake Up Little Susie” was banned by radio stations because it was all about a pair of teenagers sleeping together (even though, in this case, the emphasis was on "sleeping").
Not to be outdone, in 1958, Bobby Darin’s “Splish Splash” was also banned. The song about a guy who walks out of a bath and into a party in the adjoining room was banned because there was no mention of him putting his clothes back on. In fact, it mentions that he just places his towel around him. Censors were livid.
In 1970, U.S. Vice President Spiro Agnew described rock music as "blatant drug culture propaganda" and warned that it threatened "to sap our national strength unless we move hard and fast to bring it under control." He immediately went on a crusade to ban songs that referred to drugs, including "Puff the Magic Dragon," a huge hit by Peter, Paul and Mary. Composer Peter Yarrow always protested the song was merely an innocent fantasy with no hidden meaning.
In 1967, the Rolling Stones were excited to be on the Ed Sullivan Show, but they were asked not to perform “Let’s Spend the Night Together.” Ever the rebels, they refused, but they worked out a compromise, agreeing to change the lyrics to the less suggestive "let's spend some time together." Instead, Mick Jagger sang "let's spend some mmmm together." To the more optimistic moralists, he was singing "time" and just mumbling. Nonetheless, Sullivan banned them from ever appearing on the show again.
In 1972, John Lennon told “Record Mirror” magazine that the reason his song “Imagine” was “too real for people, so nobody bought it.” It actually was because of the line “Imagine there’s no heaven, and no religion too” that some parties objected to. And some funeral homes reportedly still refuse to play it today. So sad because it is one of my personal favorites.
While Phil Collins’ “In the Air Tonight” doesn’t seem controversial, world events still saw it banned -- twice. During the Gulf War, the BBC refused to play it, reportedly because it conjured up images of missiles, and then after 9/11, it was one of many songs banned by Clear Channel Communications (now iHeartMedia) with the same justification.
When the Beach Boys released “God Only Knows” in 1966, it was almost unheard of for “God” to be mentioned in a pop song title, and some radio stations declared it an example of blasphemy. Ironically, though, Brain Wilson intended the song to pay tribute to his own religious beliefs (and if you’ve seen the classic movie “Love, Actually,” it’s played at the end and it’s perfect).
I saved these next two because banning them seems so ridiculous. Several radio stations won’t play Frank Loesser’s Oscar-winning “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” because the bigwigs believe that the lyrics could imply that something non-consensual is taking place. I love the song by Dean Martin and think it’s adorable.
When “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus,” written by Tommie Connors and sung by 13-year-old Jimmy Boyd in 1952 was released, no one anticipated the backlash. Church leaders were shocked and some radio stations banned the song. Boyd had to explain that “mommy” in the song isn’t having an affair -- she’s kissing her husband, who most likely would rather be watching any sport on TV rather than dressed as Santa.
And on that note, all of a sudden, I feel the urge to pour myself a glass of red wine and hunt through my CDs for anything sung by Dean Martin.
Peg DeMarco is a Morganton resident who writes a weekly features column for The News Herald. Contact her at pegdemarco@earthlink.net.
