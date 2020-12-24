My Christmases have two faces

It’s been 60 years since I saw the girl with no shoes on Christmas Day.
I have written about that day before, but I mention her again because I think it’s appropriate on this Christmas.
My family spent that Christmas at my grandparents’ house. It was one of the very few Christmases we were away from home. Santa Claus found my brother and me just fine. After all, the older folks said, “He knows everything.”
Well, after a big lunch-feast, we headed out to see more relatives. It was one of the few holidays that we actually had snow. It wasn’t much — not even a half-inch — but it was snow just the same. It was very cold.
As we made the turn on a frozen street corner a few blocks from the neighborhood destination, there she was: The little girl with no shoes. My mother cried out in alarm. Dad was not able to stop fast, but when we rounded the corner, he all but pulled a bootleg turnaround to go back to the corner.
Too late. The girl and her little sister (I guess) were out of sight. But in the moment we were turning, I saw the girl’s face.
She was wearing a short dress I think was called a "shift" at that time. She had a thin sweater that wasn’t buttoned. Nothing on her head; nothing on her feet. She was standing on the cold, snowy concrete waiting to cross the street.
The younger girl wore a longer dress and had a head scarf. She didn’t have any shoes, either, but she did have a pair of heavy socks that must have been wet and icy from the snow. She looked only at her big sister who I guessed was a couple of years younger than me.
The big sister’s face was a total blank. I could not tell what she saw, what she thought or how she felt. Her eyes were empty, devoid of any emotion or recognition. I have never seen anyone with that look since, not even from my time as a police reporter.
Emergency rooms and jails have some of the most pitiful people imaginable. They’re right there with the belligerents and the criminals. But I never saw anyone so absent of feelings — not even desperation — than the little girl with no shoes.
My family had fun that day. We had Christmas with many loved ones in different homes. But I never forgot the girl with no shoes. A few seconds burned an indelible memory and the realization that no matter how bad things might get, there’s someone out there, even nearby, who doesn’t know it’s Christmas and who is incapable of caring if they did.
There is no good answer to a youngster who asks if Santa knows everything, why did he forget her and her little sister?
We have many ways reaching out, and we ensure at least some Christmas and Thanksgiving joy for lots of people. We are Santa. It’s up to us to never forget. We are responsible for finding the little girl with no shoes. We can put a little light in her eyes.
I concluded she may not even go to school if she never had any shoes. Then again, it may be she had to save those shoes and sacrifice her feet. But if she had a coat or a decent sweater, why was she so threadbare?
And why was she in that condition — in town, in a thriving community?
I love Christmas. I am grateful for everything even though this Christmas is quite different because of the pandemic. There is a light ahead, however. I hope a little light reached the girl with no shoes, and I hope there comes a day when nobody will be left out or forgotten.
I’m glad many people are able to count their blessings this Christmas. I am sorry for the people whose holidays are dimmed by the loss of loved ones.
I also pray that I never again see a face that can’t even express torture like the girl with no shoes.
Praise God, we will get there as long as we remember we have been given the faith and understanding to do the right thing and be the Santa Claus who doesn’t leave anyone out.
To all my friends of various faiths, I send my best wishes. I hope everyone can enjoy this time of blessedness for so many.
And happy birthday, Jesus. I’m happy.
Merry Christmas, everybody!
