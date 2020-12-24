My Christmases have two faces

The younger girl wore a longer dress and had a head scarf. She didn’t have any shoes, either, but she did have a pair of heavy socks that must have been wet and icy from the snow. She looked only at her big sister who I guessed was a couple of years younger than me.

The big sister’s face was a total blank. I could not tell what she saw, what she thought or how she felt. Her eyes were empty, devoid of any emotion or recognition. I have never seen anyone with that look since, not even from my time as a police reporter.

Emergency rooms and jails have some of the most pitiful people imaginable. They’re right there with the belligerents and the criminals. But I never saw anyone so absent of feelings — not even desperation — than the little girl with no shoes.

My family had fun that day. We had Christmas with many loved ones in different homes. But I never forgot the girl with no shoes. A few seconds burned an indelible memory and the realization that no matter how bad things might get, there’s someone out there, even nearby, who doesn’t know it’s Christmas and who is incapable of caring if they did.

There is no good answer to a youngster who asks if Santa knows everything, why did he forget her and her little sister?