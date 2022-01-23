My own crowded hour

Years ago, sitting on her carport, my grandmother said I loved food. Our summer snack in the afternoons was a big slice of French bread with a hunk of cheddar cheese. Coupled with a glass of sweet tea, it was like tasting the nectar of the gods.
She is right. Food. My favorite. After swimming in college and staying at a certain weight, I started teaching and coaching which meant sometimes keeping odd hours. I gained weight and picked up one autoimmune disease. I stopped exercising and grew an even more appetite for foot-long Subway sandwiches, the McDonald’s Big Mac, slices of pizza, and French fries from anywhere. Of course, I had salads and fruit, too, but the meals were not balanced. Did I mention my favorite food is spaghetti?
I picked up an additional teaching position which often meant taking my lunch break at the high school to prepare for extra classes. I would often skip lunch which meant sometimes having two dinners at night. Unevenness in eating led to shorter sleeping sessions. Blood pressure spiked over time. Because I was not feeling well physically, I began to not feel well mentally. I lived inside my head a lot which meant often doubting myself and not spending time with people in conversation. My wife and sister began asking me if I was OK. I didn’t talk about my struggles because some men are not great at doing that. I wasn’t.
Looking back, a considerable amount of my behavior had to do with my physical being. In a short matter of years, I went from weighing 154 pounds to a ballooning 240. In the course of those living and teaching years, I also added another autoimmune disease. Blood pressure and blood sugar levels were off the charts. In short, I became a walking dead guy.
I joke and laugh a lot with others about "the short, fat guy" being active and doing things, and in recent years, I have made progress. During a swim meet a few years ago, a parent filmed me swimming a relay. I looked like a walrus in a swimsuit diving off the block into the water. I asked myself who I was. I knew I needed to set a better example for the individuals I coach. Bottom line, I had to try to get healthier. My grandfather came home from World War II with some health issues. He had heart attacks. My father has experienced one too. I’m very interested in breaking the streak.
"Get a dog" seems to be good advice at times. It has been for me. Our golden retriever, Alice, and I have frequented many places in recent years. Walking is a good time to exercise, but also to pray and take stock of things. Being active is a blessing even on cold mornings before school. Even though I have always loved them, I have virtually cut out the Big Macs and come to the realization it is not real food anyway. Each burger has the potential to shorten my life, therefore, I eat them sparingly. Of course, I still treat myself. The pancakes at the Hen and Egg in Newton are amazing. They are worth the trip anytime. The bread at Longhorn restaurant and the spaghetti at Olive Garden are so good taken in moderation. Glasses of sweet tea have become unsweet. I’m watching portion sizes, calories, and trying to make better decisions because I want to be with my wife and children for a long time. I want to have as many opportunities to impact students, too. I am eating lunch and trying not to snack late at night. My old staple of Tostitos and cheese is mostly a memory.
We all have challenges. Everyone deals with struggle differently. For years, I drowned my anxieties and fears in a well of Mountain Dew and something to eat. I didn’t reach out to people and get help. I felt like a failure at times even in the midst of seeing success in my teaching and coaching life. I buried my feelings of "not being enough" for my family and friends in buffets and desserts.
Thankfully, now, some of the clothes from a few years ago do not fit anymore. My wife jokes they are falling off me. I feel better. I think I look better. Some people say so. I weigh less now than even five years ago. I am trying to get back under 200 pounds. Then, I want to lose 10 more.
A fantastic writer and columnist from Charlotte, Tommy Tomlinson, has written a great book about his life growing up and some of his own struggles with weight called "The Elephant in the Room." Elegant, humorous, and touching, it helped me in ways I’m still processing.
I know now there is help and there is hope, but it takes reaching out and educating oneself.
Two hundred and five and counting down.
Brent Tomberlin is a social studies instructor at South Caldwell High School and Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute. Email him at coachtomberlin@gmail.com.