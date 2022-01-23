My own crowded hour

I joke and laugh a lot with others about "the short, fat guy" being active and doing things, and in recent years, I have made progress. During a swim meet a few years ago, a parent filmed me swimming a relay. I looked like a walrus in a swimsuit diving off the block into the water. I asked myself who I was. I knew I needed to set a better example for the individuals I coach. Bottom line, I had to try to get healthier. My grandfather came home from World War II with some health issues. He had heart attacks. My father has experienced one too. I’m very interested in breaking the streak.

"Get a dog" seems to be good advice at times. It has been for me. Our golden retriever, Alice, and I have frequented many places in recent years. Walking is a good time to exercise, but also to pray and take stock of things. Being active is a blessing even on cold mornings before school. Even though I have always loved them, I have virtually cut out the Big Macs and come to the realization it is not real food anyway. Each burger has the potential to shorten my life, therefore, I eat them sparingly. Of course, I still treat myself. The pancakes at the Hen and Egg in Newton are amazing. They are worth the trip anytime. The bread at Longhorn restaurant and the spaghetti at Olive Garden are so good taken in moderation. Glasses of sweet tea have become unsweet. I’m watching portion sizes, calories, and trying to make better decisions because I want to be with my wife and children for a long time. I want to have as many opportunities to impact students, too. I am eating lunch and trying not to snack late at night. My old staple of Tostitos and cheese is mostly a memory.