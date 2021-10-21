My take on history says Powell is a hero

My take on history doesn’t always jive with the mainstream.
I think history is important. It’s impossible to proceed into the future unless we are aware of where we’ve been. We learn — at least we should — from accomplishments and mistakes. History never takes a vacation.
Sometimes, history seems a bit wayward. I, like most people, form my own opinion.
So it is that I rate Colin Powell a hero. He was an outstanding leader, although some people say his legacy is tarnished by his justification for the Iraq War, the assertion that Iraq had a stockpile of weapons of mass destruction critics denounce as misguided.
That judgment was based on inaccurate intelligence conclusions, some say. Maybe, maybe not.
Iraq’s military buildup before the Iraq-Iran War (1980-88) included chemical weapons. Iraq used these chemical weapons during that war. We know thousands of Kurds were killed. Iran claimed Iraq killed many Iranian soldiers with chemical weapons.
Iraq also undertook the development of nuclear and biological weapons prior the war and stepped up its efforts after hostilities began with the invasion of Iran. The United States and its allies were on the side of Iraq, mostly because of the Iranian Revolution and the taking of American and European hostages by the new regime.
Thus, we (the USA) knew what was going on in Iraq. We knew what weapons Iraqis were using and what they were trying to make.
That backdrop probably affected the conclusions reached by the intelligence community in the run-up to the U.S.-led coalition that launched the invasion of Iraq in the Second Persian Gulf War and the later U.S.-led war against Iraq.
I want to know where all the stuff went that Iraq didn’t use against Iran. Was every tunnel, cave and sand hill checked during the U.S. occupation of Iraq? The nuclear facilities were easy to locate, but can we completely write off chemicals and biologicals? Maybe, maybe not.
I think Colin Powell took a big hit for our country because the information leading to our national policy for the Iraq War was not as flawed as portrayed.
I’m not offering a deep-state conspiracy theory here. We have enough of those already, and they have damaged our country militarily, socially, and politically.
I’m just saying there was enough historical evidence to justify taking down Saddam Hussein and his regime. The evidence includes the purchase, manufacture and use of chemical weapons at the very least. We also know the regime was not opposed to murdering dissenters.
To me, Colin Powell is still a hero. That he shouldered a lot of the blame for a war that critics say was founded on nothing has no effect on my opinion of him. History — including our history — is full of examples where use of military force was employed amid a dearth of facts.
AND BY THE WAY, history also shows that the end of military presence in a foreign country usually turns into an ugly, chaotic withdrawal. There are examples of coordinated withdrawals. They’re the ones where the foreign power retained an army of superior force, moved to a safer location, and then went home.
This, no matter what kind of deal was struck. Any withdrawal without achieving the ultimate military aim is considered a loss. But don’t be fooled into thinking that no gains are made among strife and turmoil.
Our military performed with distinction in Afghanistan. Our men and women raised the standard of living. They built houses, schools and hospitals. They upgraded the infrastructure and took roads and good water to people who had neither.
It’s not our brave patriots’ fault that the Afghan leadership fled and its army buckled when the Taliban came riding over the hill. There are many praiseworthy accomplishments made by the relatively small contingent of our men and women in the military.
You better believe they’re heroes. They — like those who served in Iraq — are part of history we should never forget.
Email Larry Clark at wryturlc@yahoo.com.