My take on history says Powell is a hero

Thus, we (the USA) knew what was going on in Iraq. We knew what weapons Iraqis were using and what they were trying to make.

That backdrop probably affected the conclusions reached by the intelligence community in the run-up to the U.S.-led coalition that launched the invasion of Iraq in the Second Persian Gulf War and the later U.S.-led war against Iraq.

I want to know where all the stuff went that Iraq didn’t use against Iran. Was every tunnel, cave and sand hill checked during the U.S. occupation of Iraq? The nuclear facilities were easy to locate, but can we completely write off chemicals and biologicals? Maybe, maybe not.

I think Colin Powell took a big hit for our country because the information leading to our national policy for the Iraq War was not as flawed as portrayed.

I’m not offering a deep-state conspiracy theory here. We have enough of those already, and they have damaged our country militarily, socially, and politically.

I’m just saying there was enough historical evidence to justify taking down Saddam Hussein and his regime. The evidence includes the purchase, manufacture and use of chemical weapons at the very least. We also know the regime was not opposed to murdering dissenters.