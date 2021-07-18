Nature’s fireworks

This statistic might make you feel safer: Though lightning strikes the earth more than eight million times a day, only 35 people in the whole U.S. are killed by lightning each year. For golfers, however, I would not follow legendary golf pro Lee Trevino’s advice: “If you are caught on a golf course during a storm and are afraid of lightning, hold up a 1-iron. Not even God can hit a 1-iron.”

Those that have been struck and lived to tell about it have amazing stories. In 2009, Jim Lamey was showering inside his Pennsylvania home when a bolt of lightning, shaking his entire house, connected with his water pipes, consequently zapping him. The strike threw Jim out of the tub, knocking him out, though his head was still hanging over the tub. Luckily, his son was nearby to save Jim from drowning. However, six years later, he was struck a second time through the sink while doing the dishes. The strike knocked him unconscious, and he later woke up in a chair with stomach pain, unsure of how he got there. Luckily, Jim survived both strikes with no lasting injuries, other than the scars from the burns the strikes caused.