Navigating post-pandemic tipping

The pandemic has hit businesses so hard these past three years, especially restaurants that struggle beyond belief to keep open. And with eating venues slowly opening back up for service, waiters and servers will once again rely not only on their much-deserved hourly salary, but also the generosity of diners when it comes to tips.

I’ve always been a generous tipper, a trait they say I inherited from my mother, who always tipped generously and influenced us kids to do the same. Another memory that has stuck with me for 20-plus years is when my daughter landed her first job as a waitress at Shoney’s in Matthews, North Carolina. She was 17, and I made sure she had a crisp, starched white blouse and smooth navy skirt when I dropped her off. Her long brown hair was neatly tied back, probably with a Scrunchie, since they were popular in the day. I beamed with pride as I watched her enter the restaurant.

When I came to pick her up, the white shirt was stained and rumpled, her hair was all over her head and she looked as though she had run a marathon. The trays she had lifted for a couple of hours were heavy enough to build a good set of biceps. The pay was small, and the tips were pennies.

It was after her short waitressing career (she later tried dog grooming!), that I realized how hard servers work and how much they depend on tips to supplement their salaries.

So, with the pandemic hopefully winding down and life returning to some sort of normalcy as summer approaches, an article in “Reader’s Digest” caught my eye on the new etiquette of tipping and how it has changed post-pandemic. For instance, the old rule for food and drinks was to leave a tip for servers only when you dine in. The new rule is to always tip, even for takeout. The amount differs, too: 15-20% when you dine in, and 10-15% on takeout delivery orders.

For bartenders, the old rule was to tip $1 per drink. The new rule is to tip after each round, since bartenders often split tips with everyone on their shift. Going rate: $2 per drink or 10-15% of the total tab.

What about baristas, those welcomed people you wake up to that fuel your day with enough caffeine to keep you going? The old rule was to leave your change; the new rule is to tip at least a dollar, especially if you’ve asked for a complicated latte.

Now this next one was particularly important to me, because it concerned home deliveries. My house seems to be the lost and found location for packages addressed clearly to someone else, with another address, but somehow ends up on my porch. I suppose delivery persons figure, “Well, it’s at the top of the big hill, almost a mountain, so it’s as far as the truck will go and it must be their package.”

However, when I do get the right package, the old rule for home deliveries was simply not to tip. The new rule, however, is to show appreciation if you get deliveries more than once a week, especially if the delivery is heavy (i.e., Chewy dog food deliveries at my home). Postal workers cannot accept cash or gifts worth more than $50 per year, which I gladly give my mail carrier, since he must deal with three barking dogs every day he makes it up the hill. UPS tells drivers to decline tips unless a customer insists, but we never seem to have the same person. And FedEx prohibits employees from accepting cash or gift cards. You can, however, reward deliverers with a cool bottle of water during the hot days of summer or a small bag of snacks to munch on.

This next one also gave me some guidance. For pet groomers, the old rule was not to tip. But the new rule is 10 to 15% and since I now have Blue, a Labradoodle that regularly sees a groomer every six weeks (more often than me at the hairdresser), it’s my pleasure to get rid of his doggy smell if only for a couple of days.

The old rule for hair stylists is to tip 10%. For me, by the time I talk myself into making time for a proper haircut, it is way overdue, so often my tip is more than the cost, since they always give me a senior discount. To me, the cut and taking a simple 30 minutes out of a busy day for a relaxing haircut is worth so much more.

The general rule, according to the article, was to give more if you can, especially post-pandemic, and I heartily agree. We’re all in this together and if we can, let’s also be generous.

Peg DeMarco is a Morganton resident who writes a weekly features column for The News Herald. Contact her at pegdemarco@earthlink.net.