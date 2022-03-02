Navigating the forward march

Europe has not seen a buildup like this since the Second World War. Eighty-four years ago, the big leaders of Europe appeased Nazi Germany and part of Czechoslovakia was taken in favor of German living space. Putin is using a similar argument to invade the Ukraine — citing the need to expand into territory which, in his view, should be Russian anyway.

This war, even if it ends quickly is a test for Western democracies. More than 30 years ago, just before the fall of the Soviet Union, Francis Fukuyama wrote his famous essay arguing the "End of History." His thesis heralded the success of western democratic nations. Yet, today, the western countries, members of NATO, and the United Nations have much to prove in mitigating this new war in Europe. As the world has become more global, these nations and organizations need to continue what they are already doing — finding creative ways to thwart Putin’s intentions. Their effectiveness in this hour will show the world if they can be strong or if new solutions for the future may need to be called for. Sanctions can be good. But there needs to be more. The world community needs to be strict and outspoken enough to enforce their words with deeds. Every avenue of assault against Russia should be explored.