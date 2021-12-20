NC books for last-minute shoppers

For a barbecue lover, or someone who is just curious about our state’s affection for this smoky dish, expert John Shelton Reed has written another book, “On Barbecue.” It is a compilation of Reed’s engaging short writings about various barbecue topics. Because Reed knows barbecue and knows how to entertain his readers, the new book would be a welcome gift.

Although Frank Porter Graham, president of the University of North Carolina, has been dead almost 50 years, the stamp he put on public life in this state remains strong. A new biography, “Frank Porter Graham: Southern Liberal, Citizen of the World,” by William Link, helps explain Graham’s enduring influence. It would be an excellent gift for anyone who wants to understand North Carolina history, especially if the recipient tilts liberal.

One feature of the Graham book is a history of a complicated effort to open the University of North Carolina to Black students. The liberal Graham had to deny Blacks admission because he was bound by rules established by the university’s conservative trustees.