NC has taken a wrong turn

Sixty years ago this week, a new governor set North Carolina on a new course.

In his inauguration speech on Jan. 5, 1961, Terry Sanford said the state should build its future not on low taxes, but on better education. Calling education “the rock upon which I will build the house of my administration.”

He said: “We must give our children the quality of education which they need to keep up in this rapidly advancing, scientific, complex world. They must be prepared to compete with the best in the nation, and I dedicate my public life to the proposition that education must be of a quality which is second to none. A second-rate education can only mean a second-rate future for North Carolina.”

For 50 years, North Carolina kept to that course under Sanford, Democratic Govs. Jim Hunt, Mike Easley, Bev Perdue and Roy Cooper and Republican Govs. Jim Holshouser and Jim Martin.

The state became a leader in the South and the nation. It became one of the better places in America to live and work. People from across the country and around the world flocked here.

But in 2010 we took a new turn. It was a wrong turn, and the wrong path for our future.